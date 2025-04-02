Kitron ASA: Kitron lifts outlook for 2025

(2025-04-02) Kitron updates its financial outlook due to strong demand within the Defence/Aerospace market sector along with a gradual recovery in other segments.

At this time, Kitron expects revenues for the full year 2025 to be between EUR 640 and 710 million. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 47 and 65 million.

The previous outlook was for revenues between EUR 600 and 700 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 42 and 63 million.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:

"Defence demand is strong and growing, driven by geopolitics and reindustrialization of European defence capabilities, and we see that we can scale our current operations to handle the expected growth. For other market sectors, the picture is more balanced. There are global uncertainties related to tariffs, but changes also create opportunities for Kitron. In total, we see the non-defence market sectors recovering in 2025."

In the coming weeks, Kitron will present at several investor conferences. Recently, management has received numerous questions about trends, capacity and outlook for the Defence/Aerospace market sector. In order to address these, the attached slides will be used when presenting at various events.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel.: +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

