Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Apr-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 2 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 105,691 Highest price paid per share: 110.80p Lowest price paid per share: 107.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.3802p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,122,183 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,122,183) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.3802p 105,691

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 929 109.20 08:12:30 00330644772TRLO1 XLON 929 109.20 08:12:30 00330644771TRLO1 XLON 1911 109.20 08:17:35 00330646902TRLO1 XLON 991 107.80 08:29:35 00330651375TRLO1 XLON 991 108.00 08:29:35 00330651376TRLO1 XLON 822 107.80 08:47:59 00330660133TRLO1 XLON 989 107.00 08:56:37 00330663742TRLO1 XLON 734 108.40 09:18:03 00330672681TRLO1 XLON 734 108.40 09:18:03 00330672682TRLO1 XLON 200 108.40 09:18:56 00330672993TRLO1 XLON 982 108.80 09:33:03 00330678311TRLO1 XLON 30 108.80 09:33:03 00330678313TRLO1 XLON 999 108.60 09:55:32 00330686863TRLO1 XLON 992 108.00 10:12:47 00330694557TRLO1 XLON 239 107.80 10:19:24 00330697724TRLO1 XLON 749 108.40 10:50:27 00330714334TRLO1 XLON 213 108.40 10:50:27 00330714335TRLO1 XLON 106 108.40 10:50:48 00330714512TRLO1 XLON 937 108.00 11:02:48 00330718841TRLO1 XLON 936 108.00 11:02:48 00330718842TRLO1 XLON 936 108.00 11:02:48 00330718843TRLO1 XLON 1100 108.00 11:02:48 00330718838TRLO1 XLON 10900 108.00 11:02:48 00330718839TRLO1 XLON 4662 108.00 11:02:48 00330718840TRLO1 XLON 1718 108.00 11:02:49 00330718844TRLO1 XLON 1034 108.00 11:07:15 00330719056TRLO1 XLON 1010 108.20 11:37:52 00330720519TRLO1 XLON 199 108.20 11:37:52 00330720520TRLO1 XLON 4586 108.00 11:47:55 00330720822TRLO1 XLON 959 108.00 11:48:35 00330720845TRLO1 XLON 958 108.00 11:48:35 00330720846TRLO1 XLON 959 108.00 11:48:35 00330720847TRLO1 XLON 12000 108.00 11:48:35 00330720844TRLO1 XLON 715 108.00 11:48:38 00330720848TRLO1 XLON 3028 108.00 11:50:52 00330720916TRLO1 XLON 8766 108.00 11:50:52 00330720912TRLO1 XLON 2519 108.00 11:50:52 00330720913TRLO1 XLON 14 108.00 11:50:52 00330720914TRLO1 XLON 1986 108.00 11:50:52 00330720915TRLO1 XLON 2995 108.00 11:50:52 00330720917TRLO1 XLON 395 108.00 11:50:52 00330720918TRLO1 XLON 2601 108.00 11:50:52 00330720919TRLO1 XLON 395 108.00 11:50:56 00330720930TRLO1 XLON 2601 108.00 11:50:56 00330720931TRLO1 XLON 383 108.00 11:53:10 00330720984TRLO1 XLON 599 108.00 11:53:10 00330720985TRLO1 XLON 383 108.00 11:53:10 00330720986TRLO1 XLON 1533 108.00 11:53:10 00330720987TRLO1 XLON 674 108.00 11:53:10 00330720988TRLO1 XLON 758 108.00 11:53:10 00330720989TRLO1 XLON 973 108.00 12:05:54 00330721228TRLO1 XLON 309 108.80 12:36:22 00330721894TRLO1 XLON 364 108.80 12:36:22 00330721895TRLO1 XLON 985 108.60 13:35:22 00330723296TRLO1 XLON 949 108.00 13:35:25 00330723297TRLO1 XLON 691 108.40 14:17:23 00330724366TRLO1 XLON 258 108.40 14:17:23 00330724367TRLO1 XLON 136 109.00 14:32:02 00330724857TRLO1 XLON 46 109.20 14:59:55 00330726474TRLO1 XLON 928 109.20 14:59:55 00330726475TRLO1 XLON 41 109.20 14:59:57 00330726479TRLO1 XLON 620 109.20 15:14:43 00330727158TRLO1 XLON 930 109.40 15:15:51 00330727189TRLO1 XLON 49 109.60 15:34:31 00330728241TRLO1 XLON 198 110.60 16:02:41 00330730328TRLO1 XLON 762 110.60 16:02:41 00330730329TRLO1 XLON 5 110.80 16:04:00 00330730439TRLO1 XLON 1000 110.80 16:04:44 00330730480TRLO1 XLON 870 110.80 16:04:45 00330730481TRLO1 XLON 594 110.60 16:15:43 00330731366TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

374 110.60 16:15:43 00330731367TRLO1 XLON 890 110.60 16:15:43 00330731368TRLO1 XLON 960 110.40 16:15:48 00330731374TRLO1 XLON 1543 110.40 16:15:48 00330731375TRLO1 XLON 579 110.40 16:15:48 00330731376TRLO1 XLON 183 110.40 16:15:49 00330731383TRLO1 XLON 202 110.40 16:16:23 00330731451TRLO1 XLON 804 110.40 16:16:23 00330731452TRLO1 XLON 1623 110.40 16:16:23 00330731453TRLO1 XLON 579 110.40 16:16:23 00330731454TRLO1 XLON 129 110.60 16:16:37 00330731475TRLO1 XLON 338 110.60 16:17:26 00330731545TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 380989 EQS News ID: 2110858 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)