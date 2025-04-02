Software Effective Solutions: SFWJ / Medcana Announces Successful Export of First CBD Crop

Software Effective Solutions Corp. (OTC PINK:SFWJ), doing business as Medcana, is proud to announce the successful export of its first pharmaceutical-grade CBD crop through its Colombian partner, Anutea S.A.S., marking a significant operational milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.

The crop, projected initially to yield 10 kilograms, exceeded expectations by delivering 18 kilograms of premium-quality CBD flower. The shipment was successfully exported to Switzerland, establishing Medcana's capabilities in compliant, international cannabis trade.

While the initial revenue from the export is modest at approximately $2,500, the successful completion of the export, validation of supply chain logistics, and confirmed interest from international buyers highlight a strong foundation for future growth. We have demonstrated to the global community that we can successfully produce and export without any issues. Setting the foundation for much larger orders as we complete the buildout of our new 58,000 SQ FT greenhouse.

"This is a major milestone for Medcana. The export itself proves that our infrastructure, compliance processes, and partnerships are working," said José Gabriel Díaz, CEO of Medcana. The fact that we already have buyers lined up confirms that demand is real, and we are well-positioned to scale."

This export represents the first of several planned international shipments as Medcana continues to develop its global footprint in the pharmaceutical cannabis market.

About Medcana (SFWJ)

Software Effective Solutions/Medcana is a U.S.-based public company operating in the international medical cannabis sector. Through its Colombian operations and strategic partnerships, Medcana is focused on the production, research, and global distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

