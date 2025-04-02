Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - On April 2, AgiBot announced a partnership with the internationally renowned embodied intelligence company Physical Intelligence (Pi). The collaboration will focus on advancing deep technical cooperation in embodied intelligence, particularly targeting long-horizon complex tasks in dynamic environments. Notably, Dr. Luo Jianlan, who recently joined AgiBot, will lead the Embodied Intelligence Research Center and drive in-depth collaboration between the two parties.





Forging a Synergistic Alliance to Scale New Heights in Embodied Intelligence

AgiBot and Physical Intelligence (Pi) have achieved preliminary milestones in their collaboration, demonstrating one policy capable of executing multiple tasks based on diverse instruction inputs. This model is compatible with various end-effectors as output, including dexterous hands and grippers, while seamlessly integrating multiple sensor types such as fisheye and pinhole cameras as input.

In a groundbreaking demonstration of a human-like task, the robot successfully completes a scarf-tying task through dual arm collaboration. The model observes the relative positions of the scarf and head in the mirror reflection to initiate proper placement first. Then the left hand grasps the asymmetrical end of the scarf and adjusts it to an optimal length ratio. Next the right hand receives the scarf from the left and executes a spiral "wrapping" motion with human-like dexterity.





Physical Intelligence is a global leader in embodied intelligence technology, dedicated to applying Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) to the physical world. Founded by top-tier scientists, engineers, and robotics experts worldwide, including pioneers in embodied intelligence such as Prof. Sergey Levine and Prof. Chelsea Finn, the company has developed advanced embodied models like π0 and Hi Robot.

AgiBot focuses on integrating AI with robots to create general-purpose robotic products and applications. AgiBot has established a cutting-edge full-stack technology, investing in hardware, data, and algorithms at the same time. AgiBot has mass-produced over 1,000 units of general-purpose robots already.

As two globally leading innovators in embodied intelligence, AgiBot and Pi will join forces to effectively advance the development and application in this field.

Leading innovation with a world-class technical team

As a leading scholar in embodied intelligence, Dr. Luo Jianlan has recently officially joined AgiBot as the Chief Scientist. He will lead the establishment of the "AgiBot Embodied Intelligence Research Center", overseeing algorithm development and engineering implementation.

Dr. Luo Jianlan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and previously conducted research at Google X and Google DeepMind. During his postdoctoral fellowship at the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab (BAIR), he served as a core member in Prof. Sergey Levine's team, leading the development of SERL/HIL-SERL, which is the world's first superhuman-level real-world robotic reinforcement learning system. This groundbreaking work has elevated task success rate to 100% for the first time and has been widely adopted globally.

The AgiBot Embodied Intelligence Research Center focuses on embodied system 1 and system 2 architectures, spatial intelligence, reinforcement learning, and other areas. By integrating software and hardware algorithms holistically, it comprehensively addresses core challenges in embodied intelligence. Driven by real-world challenges, the center aims to forge an ecosystem spanning foundational research, applied science, and commercialization. The Embodied Intelligence Research Center is currently actively recruiting talent.

