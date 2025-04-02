Options Technology (Options), the leading global provider of cloud-enabled managed services, trading infrastructure, and security solutions for the financial sector, today announced its continued partnership with Paget Brown Financial Services, a premier provider of company management solutions for Cayman Islands structures, as they open new office premises in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402839556/en/

Options Powers Paget Brown's Expansion into Belfast with High-Performance Managed Services

Since 1981, Paget Brown has been a trusted partner for corporate and individual clients worldwide, providing tailored management solutions. The expansion to Belfast is a key milestone for Paget Brown, marking their commitment to leveraging local talent and expanding their global reach while continuing to serve their growing client base.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented, "We're delighted to support Paget Brown with the recent opening of their office in Belfast. This expansion marks a significant step, and it's great to see them tapping into Belfast's vibrant tech scene. With direct access to our team and resources, they'll have the secure, high-performance infrastructure needed to continue delivering world-class service as they expand into new markets. Belfast is rapidly becoming a hub for tech and innovation, and we're proud to be part of that energy as we welcome Paget Brown to the city's thriving capital markets community."

Ryan Cooke, Director of Paget Brown Financial Services, commented, "Paget Brown is delighted to embark on an exciting new phase as we extend our reach to Belfast, Northern Ireland, harnessing the vibrant pool of local talent to enrich our capabilities and continue serving the growing needs of our clients. We remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction and have selected Options Technology as our provider of choice due to their proven ability to offer secure, scalable, and high-performance solutions that align perfectly with our business goals. Their world-class managed services platform and security infrastructure will be pivotal in supporting our global operations, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of service for our clients as we grow."

As Paget Brown begins its expansion in Northern Ireland, Options will continue to provide the firm with its cutting-edge, managed platform and security solutions to support seamless operations and enhanced client services across geographies.

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including the expansion of its Chicago and Hong Kong offices, its partnership with Data Intellect and the deployment of Cboe Hanweck's European option analytics data feed.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

About Paget Brown Financial Services

Paget Brown Financial Services Limited has been providing company management solutions to Cayman Islands structures since 1981. The firm's expertise spans corporate and individual clients worldwide, offering comprehensive services in financial planning, wealth management, and investment strategies. With the opening of their Belfast headquarters, Paget Brown aims to expand its reach to better serve clients across Northern Ireland and beyond. For more information, visit www.pagetbrownfs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402839556/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Niall McAleer, niall.mcaleer@options-it.com