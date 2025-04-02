The "Finland Construction Industry Databook Market Size Forecast by Value Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the construction market in Finland is expected to grow by 4.3% on annual basis to reach EUR 20.27 billion in 2025.

The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 19.44 billion to approximately EUR 24.14 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Finland, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh5uns

