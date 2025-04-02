New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Piñata, a leading rent rewards and credit-building platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Venn, a pioneer in resident management technology. By seamlessly integrating Piñata's financial tools into Venn's ecosystem, this collaboration will drive unparalleled engagement, making rent rewards and credit-building a natural part of daily resident interactions. Unlike standalone solutions, this deep integration ensures property operators see higher adoption, increased on-time payments, and stronger resident retention.

Piñata helps renters build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus and back-reporting for up to 24 months of past rent payments. This has led to significant credit score improvements for users, unlocking better financial terms and loan opportunities-sometimes with life-changing results. By embedding these offerings directly into Venn's resident experience tools, operators can offer seamless financial benefits while creating a stickier, more connected community that keeps residents engaged and invested long-term.

"Piñata and Venn are both obsessed with putting customers first and creating real value for residents and property operators," says Lily Liu, CEO of Piñata. "We've watched Venn's momentum for years, and it's clear they've built something that truly drives engagement. That's why we're excited to partner with them to bring financial benefits and rewards to more renters than ever."

In addition to credit-building, Piñata's rewards program offers renters real value. On-time payments earn "Piñata Points," redeemable for gift cards, discounts, and exclusive experiences with top brands. Weekly giveaways, ranging from kitchen makeovers to free rent for an entire year, further highlight Piñata's dedication to its "Love Where You Live" mission.

"At Venn, we believe the best resident experiences are built on seamless, deeply integrated ecosystems. Partnering with top service providers like Piñata ensures that property operators can offer essential financial and lifestyle benefits directly within their branded platforms. This deep integration strengthens operator brand equity and creates a daily resident experience so valuable, residents won't want to live without it." - Oz Ganon, Head of Partnerships at Venn.

By combining Piñata's expertise in rent-based financial incentives with Venn's resident management platform, this partnership simplifies financial processes for both renters and property managers. Residents can build their credit effortlessly, while property managers benefit from increased on-time payments and powerful data insights-allowing them to predict renewal likelihood with unprecedented accuracy. The result: stronger retention, deeper engagement, and a more connected resident experience.







"Our mission at Piñata has always been to make renting more rewarding and to help renters establish a solid financial foundation," said Lily Liu, CEO of Piñata. "At a time when economic pressures are rising, partnering with Venn enables us to broaden our impact-putting extra cash and valuable rewards back in renters' pockets, giving them an opportunity to strengthen their credit, and ultimately delivering a more empowering and enjoyable rental experience."

Venn's Intelligent Resident Operating System integrates various tools and data into a unified ecosystem, optimizing operations for property managers and enriching the living experience for residents. This partnership aligns with Venn's commitment to leveraging technology to foster communities.

This partnership is set to roll out later this year, with both companies committed to continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of the rental community.

About Piñata

Piñata is a leading national rental membership program on a mission to make renting smarter and more rewarding for tenants and landlords alike. Founded in 2020 and led by women of color, Piñata offers renters a unique set of financial benefits, including rewards and credit-score-boosting opportunities, while also providing a unique amenity for landlords. While Piñata does offer a free version of the program, the cost of a Pinata membership is just $60 a year, making it the most affordable membership program of its kind. For more information, visit www.pinata.ai .

About Venn

Venn is an AI-powered ecosystem that transforms the resident experience and streamlines resident management by consolidating every touchpoint-rent payments, maintenance requests, lease renewals, and community interactions-into one seamless end-to-end system. This fully customizable ecosystem sits on top of the PMS, connects all point solutions, and leverages real-time data and AI insights to create personalized, efficient resident experiences while empowering property teams to focus on high-impact tasks that drive satisfaction and loyalty. Learn more at www.venn.city.

