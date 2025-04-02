Custom Challenge Coins Take Center Stage for LogoTags at FDIC International Conference

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Will Showcase Custom Challenge Coins, Lapel Pins, Medals and More at Indianapolis Event

LogoTags, the custom promotional products division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), is delighted to announce its participation in the FDIC International Conference, taking place from April 10-12, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As North America's premier firefighter conference, FDIC International is expected to welcome over 34,000 firefighters and rescue professionals. LogoTags will staff Booth #8916, where the spotlight will be on its custom challenge coins, designed to honor service, commemorate achievements, and build camaraderie within fire departments. Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager, and Ret. Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith, Sales Representative, will be on hand to highlight the company's wide array of high-quality challenge coins and discuss custom design options tailored specifically for fire and rescue services.

Custom Challenge Coins

Front and back of custom challenge coin.

LogoTags' extensive selection of custom promotional products includes custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and more. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire departments across the nation. Distinguishing itself from the competition, LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs, free of charge.

"Many of our returning customers are firefighters and rescue service professionals. We look forward to attending the convention and thanking them in person for their service. We are grateful that they continue to choose LogoTags for their challenge coins, custom medals, and other promotional product needs," states Ms. Milanese. "I look forward to returning to the FDIC International Conference as a part of the LogoTags team. I am thrilled to represent a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company. The quality of our challenge coins and the personal service of our sales representatives is what makes us stand out from other manufacturers," explains Chief Goldsmith.

LogoTags performs many services on-site and leverages its exclusive arrangements with trusted manufacturers around the world. These relationships separate LogoTags from the field and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-time production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner

President

bill@logotags.com

914-720-3164





SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire