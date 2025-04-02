Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2025 19:50 Uhr
104 Leser
Antea Group: Bridging Waters: A Global Panel on Sustainable Water Management Practices

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / An Antea Group Webinar

As water scarcity intensifies around the globe, industries are being called to rethink how they use and manage this essential resource. This live, interactive panel discussion will explore how companies across the globe are responding to growing water challenges by embracing circular water management practices and advancing sustainable water stewardship.

The session will explore how industries worldwide are adapting to water challenges and what role stakeholders, including environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) professionals, play in shaping resilient water management strategies.

Audience participation is encouraged throughout the session. Bring your questions, challenges, and ideas to join the conversation on how industries and communities can work together to create a more sustainable and equitable water future.

Join us on April 17th at 10:00 AM CDT. If you are unable to join the live, an on-demand version of the panel discussion will be available about 1 hour after the live broadcast time.

Register Here!

