Clear Start Tax Uses IRS Settlement Plan to Reduce $11,281 Tax Debt to Just $5,222

From Wage Garnishment to Financial Freedom: How Clear Start Tax Resolved Conrad's IRS Debt

Facing a mounting tax burden and an IRS wage garnishment, Conrad Mendosa turned to Clear Start Tax for help. Overwhelmed by an $11,281.89 tax debt, he feared his financial stability was slipping away. But with Clear Start Tax's expert guidance, Conrad achieved an incredible outcome-his debt was reduced to just $5,222 through the IRS Offer in Compromise program.

A Struggle With IRS Wage Garnishment

For Conrad, the biggest pain point before working with Clear Start Tax was the IRS garnishing his wages. With a significant portion of his paycheck withheld, everyday expenses became difficult to manage, creating financial strain and uncertainty.

"I was looking for someone to help me with my taxes," Conrad recalled. The financial pressure of wage garnishment made it clear he needed expert tax relief assistance.

Clear Start Tax Delivers a Life-Changing Solution

After a thorough assessment of Conrad's situation, Clear Start Tax determined that he was a strong candidate for the IRS Offer in Compromise program-a tax relief solution allowing eligible taxpayers to settle their IRS debt for less than they owe. Their team worked closely with the IRS, negotiating a reduction from $11,281 to just $5,222, securing a much-needed financial break for Conrad.

"The IRS accepted my Offer in Compromise, and they reduced my amount to $5,222,"Conran shared.

Expert Support Every Step of the Way

Beyond the remarkable debt reduction, Clear Start Tax provided ongoing guidance and clear communication, ensuring Conrad felt supported at every stage.

"The experience was amazing. They answered all my questions and helped me resolve my situation when I needed help the most,"he said.

A Strong Recommendation for Anyone Facing Tax Debt

Now free from IRS wage garnishment and back on track financially, Conrad strongly encourages others dealing with tax debt to take action.

"Take care of your own situation first before worrying about anything else," he advised.

He also expressed his gratitude for Jessie and Emily, two of the professionals at Clear Start Tax who played a key role in resolving his case.

"I highly recommend Clear Start Tax. Thank you to Jessie and Emily for helping me!"

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start Program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

Testimonials Disclaimer

All estimates and statements regarding program performance are based on historical client outcomes. Results for each individual may vary depending on their specific tax situation, financial status, and the timely and accurate submission of information. Among Clear Start Tax clients who enroll in tax resolution services, approximately 30% qualify for an Offer in Compromise (OIC), 40% qualify for Installment Agreements (IA) or Partial Payment Installment Agreements (PPIA), 15% qualify for Installment Agreements (IA) with Penalty Abatement, and 15% are placed in Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status. We do not guarantee that your tax debt will be reduced by a specific amount or percentage, or that your taxes will be paid off within a certain time frame. Interest and penalties will continue to accrue until your tax liability is resolved in full.

Testimonials provided by Clear Start Tax clients reflect their individual experiences and are based on their specific circumstances. Compensation may have been provided for their honest feedback. These are individual results, which will vary depending on the situation. No testimonial should be considered a promise, guarantee, or prediction of the outcome of your case.

