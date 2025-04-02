Duly Health and Care Partners with Fullscript to Recommend and Ship Premium Supplements Directly to Patients

Duly Health and Care, through one of its medical groups, today launched an innovative new partnership with Fullscript, a leading healthcare platform for whole person care, to recommend and distribute supplements and vitamins directly to patients.

"Duly is committed to empowering the patients we care for to take control of their health," said Dr. Paul Merrick, Chief Physician Executive and Chairman of Duly Health and Care. ?"With Fullscript, we can offer personalized treatment plans that feature the highest-quality supplements and wellness products, promoting whole-body health and well-being."

Nearly three-quarters of patients incorporate supplements into their wellness routines, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration [1]. More than eight in ten primary care doctors recommend supplements to their patients [2]. Fullscript offers over 13,000 rigorously vetted supplements and wellness products from over 375 high-quality brands. These products support a range of health needs?--?including immune system health, nutrient and vitamin deficiencies, cholesterol and blood pressure support, and bone health?--?while adhering to strict quality standards that few retailers match.

This new offering enables patients to work directly with their Duly providers to develop a personalized supplement regimen. Once this has been created, patients will receive an email with access to their own account, where they can view their recommendations and place orders to be delivered directly to their door. Patients can view and manage their plans, track their supplements and medications, receive refill reminders, and more through the Fullscript mobile app.

For a limited time, Duly Health and Care is offering new patients 15% off their first orders and an additional 5% off automatic refills to help patients save and stay on track.

"As physicians, we encourage patients to get their key nutrients from food. However, certain health needs may require further support with dietary supplementation. We recognize that not all supplements are created equal, and we are partnering with Fullscript to ensure our patients' options have the purity, potency, and safety needed for their health and desired outcomes," said Dr. David Dungan, Internal Medicine/?Pediatrics Physician and Chair of Culinary Medicine at Duly Health and Care. ?"We chose Fullscript as our partner because it offers a streamlined solution -- integrated within our Epic electronic health record -- that provides our patients with access to top-quality, trusted supplements and wellness products, ensuring they receive the best possible support for their health."

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a Duly provider, visit www?.duly?healthand?care?.com/?p?h?y?s?i?cians.

Fullscript and DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., dba Duly Health and Care of Northern Illinois, have entered into this relationship.

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups -- DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic, LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit www?.duly?healthand?care?.com.

About Fullscript

Founded in 2011, Fullscript is a leading healthcare platform powering whole person care. With a full suite of clinical tools that make it easier for practices to deliver personalized care more efficiently and effectively -- Fullscript has helped over 100,000 providers and 10M patients with seamless access to high-quality supplements, industry-leading labs, and smart adherence tools.

For more information, visit Fullscript?.com, or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

