Beyond Commitments: What Really Builds Trust in Business

3BL's 'What the...?' Series Tackles the High-Stakes Future of Trust in Business

In the latest episode of 3BL's 'What the...?' video series, industry leaders break down one of today's biggest business challenges: trust. With stakeholders demanding more transparency and accountability than ever, brands must rethink how they build credibility- or risk losing their audience entirely.

Featuring insights from John Harper, Chief Executive Officer of FSG, and Noa Gafni, Managing Director of FSG this conversation uncovers what drives consumer confidence, how companies can navigate reputational risks, and why trust is now a non-negotiable asset when it comes to sustainability and social impact.

"What builds trust is being able to tell that story of the transformed outcomes, what it means for the communities and the customers and other stakeholders that you're working for, and importantly, what it means for your business," says Harper.

Watch the episode.

Key insights from the episode include:

Trust is earned, not assumed - Consumers and stakeholders demand proof, not promises.

Authenticity wins - Audiences can spot performative actions a mile away; real impact matters.

Transparency mitigates risk - Openness about challenges builds resilience and credibility.

Trust drives business value - Companies that prioritize building trust see stronger engagement and loyalty.

Gafni notes, "If companies were able to rebuild trust with communities, with their employees, with their customers, with their investors and with their stakeholders around these initiatives... that will ladder up to big systemic changes."

Catch the full episode here.

About 3BL

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire