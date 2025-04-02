Dominion Harbor Group: Dominion Harbor Enterprises Subsidiary Fortuna IP Acquires Casino Gaming Patent Portfolio From Vulcan Gaming

Fortuna IP to Exclusively Represent The Portfolio's Wide Range of Advanced Casino Gaming Technologies To Casino Operators And Gaming Equipment Manufacturers

Fortuna IP, a wholly owned subsidiary of global patent transaction and advisory services leader Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) ( www.DominionHarbor.com ), has acquired a comprehensive portfolio of pioneering patents from Vulcan Gaming encompassing a wide array of innovative technologies in electronic gaming machines and related fields, including:

- Interactive Video Advertising

- Peripheral Gaming Applications

- Wide-Area Progressive Casino Jackpot Management

- Digital Lottery

- Digital Gaming Rewards

- Digital Loyalty Rewards

- Electronic Gambling Terminals

- Mobile Gaming

- Social Internet Gaming

A recognized trailblazer in the gaming industry, Vulcan Gaming's patent portfolio comprises technologies that have transformed casino gaming, from enhancing player engagement through interactive advertising to advancing mobile and social gaming solutions. Fortuna IP's acquisition of the Vulcan Gaming portfolio will further expand the technologies across the worldwide gaming industry.

"With the rapid evolution of the gaming industry, this portfolio presents a significant opportunity for companies aiming to leverage cutting-edge technologies in casino gaming," said David Pridham, Chairman and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises. "We are enthusiastic about bringing these valuable patents to market and facilitating licensing opportunities that can drive growth and innovation within the gaming sector."

Fortuna IP will commence immediate marketing efforts for the portfolio, targeting leading companies in the gaming sector, including casino operators and gaming equipment manufacturers. This portfolio presents substantial opportunities for gaming enterprises of all sizes to access innovative technologies that can enhance their offerings and strengthen their competitive positions.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

