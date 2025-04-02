Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Cavendish Hydrogen ASA: Cavendish Hydrogen Delivers Its First Hydrogen Fueling Station in Canada to HTEC

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavendish Hydrogen is excited to announce the successful delivery of hydrogen fueling equipment to HTEC for their new station in Vancouver, BC. While HTEC already operates multiple hydrogen fueling stations in British Columbia, this marks the first collaboration with Cavendish Hydrogen as the equipment supplier.

"As one of the most important markets for Cavendish Hydrogen, Canada remains a top priority in our expansion strategy, especially as we continue to strengthen our presence in North America, alongside our work in the USA," said Eddy Nupoort, Senior Director of Sales & Business Development, Americas. "We are thrilled to support HTEC with our cutting-edge fueling technology, and we are committed to helping accelerate the growth of hydrogen infrastructure in Canada and the broader North American market."

The hydrogen fueling equipment supplied by Cavendish Hydrogen is factory cUL certified. "We are proud to supply HTEC with premium, certified equipment that likely marks the first hydrogen fueling station in Canada to receive full cUL certification," added Nupoort.

Cavendish Hydrogen is committed to supporting HTEC's continued efforts to expand hydrogen refueling stations in British Columbia. "With another station already in the works, we look forward to deepening our collaboration and supporting HTEC as they work to meet the growing demand for clean hydrogen transportation," said Nupoort.

This delivery marks a key milestone in the development of Canada's hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and Cavendish Hydrogen is excited to continue playing a role in enabling the transition to sustainable energy solutions across both Canada and the United States.

"The opening of our Southeast Marine Drive station is an important milestone for HTEC and a positive step forward for hydrogen infrastructure in the region" said Colin Armstrong, President and CEO of HTEC. "We're pleased to be working with Cavendish Hydrogen to deliver safe, high-quality fuelling solutions. Collaborations like this are helping us build the foundation for a cleaner transportation future"

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Marcus Halland
CFO
M +47 930 90 190
E mahal@cavendishh2.com

Eddy Nupoort
Sr. Director, Sales & Business Development Americas
M +1 916 841 7262
E enupo@cavendishh2.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cavendish-hydrogen-asa/r/cavendish-hydrogen-delivers-its-first-hydrogen-fueling-station-in-canada-to-htec,c4130277

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cavendish-hydrogen-delivers-its-first-hydrogen-fueling-station-in-canada-to-htec-302418899.html

