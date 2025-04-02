Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
02.04.25
08:09 Uhr
5,800 Euro
-0,650
-10,08 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8006,05021:19
Dow Jones News
02.04.2025 20:33 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 
02-Apr-2025 / 19:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company"): Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 
Further to the release on 1 April 2025 of its full year results for the year to 31 December 2024, the Company announces 
that it has also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report"). 
The Annual Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Company's website. The direct link to 
view and download the Annual Report is: 
https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/annual-report-2024/ 
A hard copy version of the Annual Report will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper 
communications. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Will Lang 
Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary 
will.lang@travisperkins.co.uk 
+44 (0) 7468 713734 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  380992 
EQS News ID:  2110896 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110896&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 14:01 ET (18:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.