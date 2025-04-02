DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 02-Apr-2025 / 19:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company"): Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 Further to the release on 1 April 2025 of its full year results for the year to 31 December 2024, the Company announces that it has also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report"). The Annual Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Company's website. The direct link to view and download the Annual Report is: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/annual-report-2024/ A hard copy version of the Annual Report will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. For further information please contact: Will Lang Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary will.lang@travisperkins.co.uk +44 (0) 7468 713734 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 380992 EQS News ID: 2110896 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

