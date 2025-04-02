Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - The Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students is now open for applications, offering undergraduate students across the United States a chance to receive financial support as they pave their way into the medical field. Dr. John Won, a respected oral surgeon and advocate for accessible healthcare, is at the helm of this initiative. Known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to mentoring future healthcare professionals, John Won Oral Surgeon introduces this $1,000 grant to inspire young students aiming to make an impact in healthcare.

Dr. John Won



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/247054_e81366f0f4e049b6_001full.jpg

The grant is designed to assist aspiring professionals studying disciplines such as medicine, dentistry, nursing, biomedical sciences, and public health. Eligible candidates are required to craft an essay responding to the prompt: "Healthcare is a field that blends science, innovation, and human connection. In 500 words or less, explain how you plan to contribute to the future of healthcare. What impact do you hope to make, and how will your education help shape your journey?"

Applications are open until November 15, 2025, and the winner will be announced on December 15, 2025.

Dr. John Won, a distinguished oral surgeon and Columbia University alumnus, has a long-standing legacy of nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals. By founding this grant, Dr. John Won underscores his commitment to advancing the field of medicine while making education accessible for dedicated students. His work as an adjunct clinical professor and his involvement with volunteer missions, such as those with the American Red Cross, reflect his unwavering dedication to healthcare advancement and mentorship.

Dr. John Won emphasizes the importance of education as a transformative tool in healthcare, ensuring this opportunity is not bound by geography, city, or state restrictions. Aspiring applicants from all corners of the United States are encouraged to apply.

The winner, who will be chosen based on their thoughtful insights and commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, will receive a $1,000 grant. Dr. John Won hopes this financial assistance will empower students to achieve their academic goals while contributing to the dynamic field of healthcare.

This initiative further cements Dr. John Won's role as an oral surgeon and healthcare advocate devoted to creating opportunities for students passionate about making a difference in medical and healthcare-related fields.

For more details about the Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students and to begin an application journey, visit https://drjohnwongrant.com or https://drjohnwongrant.com/dr-john-won-grant/. The site provides comprehensive guidelines to ensure a smooth application process.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247054

SOURCE: GYT