Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on April 3rd, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-bsk-7/.

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2.F) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services