Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel Welcomes New Ambassador From Israel to the United States

The Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel (CCPI) hosted a group of National Christian organizations and influential Christian leaders at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC on March 27th, 2025, to welcome Dr. Michael (Yechiel) Leiter, the new Ambassador of Israel to the United States, into his new appointment. The leaders were drawn from top think tanks, political organizations, NGOs, and major ministries that have a proven track record of policy achievements and coalition building that advance Christian values. The moving remarks by Ambassador Leiter and his Christian allies spoke to the deep affinity and common purpose between Israel and the United States in these perilous times. Here is what some of the notable attendees had to say about the event:

MARIO BRAMNICK, CO-CHAIR OF CCPI AND PRESIDENT OF LATINO COALITION FOR ISRAEL:

"On behalf of Christian leaders throughout America, we congratulate Dr. Yechiel Leiter on his recent appointment as Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. The Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel is a coalition of the top presidents of Christian Organizations and influential Christian leaders who represent tens of millions of evangelicals in America. The Conference will advance pro-Israel policy at the executive, legislative, and state levels, and mobilize major grassroots efforts to strengthen the United States - Israel relations at this critical crossroad in our nation's history and will build a firewall against the unprecedented rise of antisemitism in America."

RALPH REED, FOUNDER OF THE FAITH AND FREEDOM COALITION:

"At this inflection point in the region, it has never been more critical for the U.S. to stand forthright with Israel and against our shared enemies, starting with Iran and its terrorist proxies. There must be no daylight between America and our ally Israel. Our special relationship and collaboration are the road to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond."

LANCE WALLNAU, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF UNITED IN PURPOSE:

"The ancient Prophets spoke of a time when nations would enter the 'valley of decision' regarding Israel. The decision to stand with Israel is not driven by convenience, as they have many enemies. Nor is it a decision driven by economics. Standing with Israel is a decision of the heart. Christians owe the Jewish people a debt of gratitude, for through them, we have the scriptures, the patriarchs, the first-century church, and a vibrant faith. Hence the Jewish people have no greater friend than the American Christian community. For us, the decision is already made."

TONY PERKINS, PRESIDENT OF THE FAMILY RESEARCH COUNCIL:

"Failure to support Israel's sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will not only solidify a broken status quo that has cost countless lives but will put America on the wrong side of history. It is time for clear-eyed leadership that recognizes Israel's historical, strategic, and biblical ties to this land - and upholds our responsibility to steward peace and security wherever we can."

LUKE MOON, CO-CHAIR OF CCPI AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE PHILOS PROJECT:

"The Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel is needed now more than ever. Too many Christian voices have rejected America First for America Only and are providing fertile ground for antisemitism to take root. We are committed to ensuring the unique relationship between the US and Israel remains strong and rooted in biblical truth."

CONCLUSION

This important gathering was a preamble to future events where some of the most prominent Christian voices will stand together to promote strategic policy goals that will support a better future for all the peoples in the Holy Land and surrounding nations. In addition to improving the lives of the people in the Middle East, these policies will also strengthen collaboration between the United States and Israel as they stand against the forces that seek to destroy Judeo-Christian values across the globe.

SOURCE: Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel

