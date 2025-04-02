Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Openings in Florida and Ohio With Free Washes

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Opens Brand-New Orlando, FL and Delaware, OH Locations

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week in Orlando, FL and Delaware, OH .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Blue Oval Logo



To celebrate the grand openings, Tidal Wave's brand-new Orlando and Delaware locations will offer eight days of free premium car washes April 2 through April 9. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to continue our growth in Florida and Ohio this week," said CEO and founder Scott Blackstock. "Tidal Wave is new to the Orlando and Delaware markets, and our teams are looking forward to introducing our exceptional car wash experience to folks in both communities. Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for every customer, and these brand-new washes are built with industry-leading car wash technology to deliver the ultimate clean for years to come."

Orlando, FL Location : 12901 Deertrace Avenue, Orlando, FL 32837

Delaware, OH Location : 1075 Sky View Lane, Delaware, OH 43015

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 292 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-four Florida locations and two Ohio locations . The company will continue to expand its footprint in both states in the coming months with brand-new express washes opening in Kissimmee, FL , Mason, OH , Spring Hill, FL , Brandon, FL , and more in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 292 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

