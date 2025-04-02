Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Rider Justice, the trusted advocate for motorcycle riders and premier resource for personal injury law in Colorado, proudly announces a formal partnership with four renowned Denver-Metro dealerships: Mile High Harley-Davidson Aurora, Mile High Harley-Davidson Parker, Grand Prix Motorsports, and Foothills Motorcycles. Effective April 1, 2025, Rider Justice becomes the preferred law firm for these dealerships, further strengthening its commitment to the greater motorcycle community and the dealerships who serve riders.





Scott O'Sullivan Founder of Rider Justice and the O'Sullivan Law Firm in Denver, CO.

By joining forces, Rider Justice will be prominently involved in the dealerships' 2025 signature events, including:

4/19 - Car & Bike Show Block Party - Mile High Harley-Davidson Aurora

5/2 & 5/3 - Indian Motorcycle Demo Days - Grand Prix Motorsports

5/24 - SmokeFest - Mile High Harley-Davidson Parker

6/14 - Dyna Days - Mile High Harley-Davidson Aurora

6/20 & 6/21 - Yamaha Demo Days - Grand Prix Motorsports

6/27 & 6/28 - BMW/Triumph Demo Days - Foothills Motorcycles

9/27 - Car & Bike Show - Mile High Harley-Davidson Parker

12/7 - 40th Annual Children's Hospital Toy Run and After Party - Mile High Harley-Davidson Aurora

"We have collaborated with these trusted dealerships for many years, supporting various community events and rider-centric initiatives," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice. "By formalizing this partnership, we're solidifying an already great relationship. We're proud to stand alongside partners who share our passion for protecting and serving the Colorado riding community."

Jim Otto, Vice President of Marketing for Big Iron Sports-the ownership group for these four dealerships-expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are proud to officially partner with Rider Justice whose team has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the riding community through action. Whether it's actively supporting the hands-free law in Colorado, sponsoring Accident Scene Management training classes, or making a positive impact at countless riding events, Rider Justice has proven its commitment time and again."

Otto notes that the dealerships and Rider Justice have a longstanding relationship through beloved annual gatherings such as the Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run and Sophie's Ride, which highlights Rider Justice's deep roots in the local riding community.

As the most trusted motorcycle personal injury law firm in Colorado, Rider Justice focuses on protecting the rights of riders while fostering camaraderie and safety. By cementing this formal partnership with Mile High Harley-Davidson Aurora, Mile High Harley-Davidson Parker, Grand Prix Motorsports, and Foothills Motorcycles, Rider Justice continues its mission to serve as a top legal and community resource for riders throughout the Denver-Metro area and the greater Rocky Mountain region.





Rider Justice | The Motorcycle Advocacy Arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm

Rider Justice is Colorado's leading motorcycle injury law firm and motorcycle rider safety advocate. Founded by attorney Scott O'Sullivan, Rider Justice is dedicated to fighting for motorcycle rider rights after catastrophic injury to ensure they receive the compensation they deserve, and to empowering the riding community through education, legislative advocacy, and community-building events.

