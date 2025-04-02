The Winning Companies Are TETMET, Abiliz, H2Gremm

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, an accelerator encouraging innovation amongst startup companies in the automotive industry, announces today the winners for their 8th annual contest that highlights the top automotive startup companies globally. The winners are TETMET for the Grand Prix ACF Award, Abiliz for Prix Pionnier ACF Award, and H2Gremm for the Mention GPACF GreenTech Award.

The winners were selected at the awards show in Paris, France on April 2nd. The Grand Prix ACF Award category is designed for companies that received a round A of funding or more. TETMET based in France allows manufacturers to produce structural parts in 3D lattice (similar to the structure of the Eiffel tower) at industrial scale and economy.

The Prix Pionnier ACF Award category is for companies at the seed funding stage. Abiliz based in France offers the first leasing solution specifically designed for vehicles to transport individuals with reduced mobility (TPMR). Their mission is to make mobility smarter, more inclusive, and future-ready.

The Mention GPACF GreenTech Award is for startups that have a positive impact on the environment. H2Gremm based in France is a startup company dedicated to achieving energy self-sufficiency for buildings and light mobility through modular, low-carbon hydrogen solutions.

The Grand Prix ACF AutoTech received a record number of submissions and chose the finalists from over 80 applicants ranging from 23 different countries. Grand Prix ACF AutoTech is supported by 8 investment funds that are dedicated to the development of the contest winners, including French equity firm Eurazeo that has a diversified portfolio of €35 billion. The prestigious jury consists of executives from Renault Group, Forvia, OPmobility, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL. The jury listened to live pitches from 6 finalist startup companies and selected the companies that have proven excellence in commercialization, manufacturing, and design in the automotive industry.

"We received top-notch submissions from some of the most innovative and disruptive automotive companies in the world," says Richard de Cabrol, Directeur Général at Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, powered by ESSEC Automobile Club. "Our judges chose companies that have demonstrated a strong potential for real-world results and we are honored to invest, mentor, and be a critical part of their future development."

About Grand Prix ACF AutoTech:

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech is an accelerator that was established to propel innovation amongst entrepreneurs in the automotive industry, promoting efficiency and sustainability. Each year, Grand Prix ACF AutoTech holds a contest to choose the top automotive startup companies that will be nurtured by the accelerator. Based in Paris, France, the accelerator leverages the expertise of local companies like Renault Group, Forvia, OP Mobility, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL, who are all part of the mentorship and growth of the promising automotive startups. Grand Prix ACF AutoTech was started through a joint venture between Automobile Club de France, founded in 1895 by French car makers, and ESSEC Business School, a school dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit en.grandprixacfautotech.com.

