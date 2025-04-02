AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 after the close of the financial markets.

Vince Tizzio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), 1-866-605-3850 (Canada callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 7972919 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada callers), or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 8595489. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.1 billion at December 31, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Cliff Gallant

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

(415) 262-6843

Media Contact

Nichola Liboro

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com

(917) 705-4579