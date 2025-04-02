Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Benton, AR

Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Benton, AR on Wednesday, April 16th at 2:00 PM CDT. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of the first Buc-ee's in Arkansas with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at the NW corner of I-30 & SH 299 (new intersection), Benton, AR. Buc-ee's Benton will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal, and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Benton groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Tom Farmer and City Council members including Ward 2 Council Members Ann Spencer-Cole and Evelyn Reed. Bill Eldridge and the board of the A&P Commission.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 51 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. In 2024, Buc-ee's broke ground on its first Virginia, Mississippi, and Ohio locations.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, said, "We obviously picked Benton, the 'Heart of Arkansas,' to be the first Buc-ee's in the Natural State. Folks on their way to or from Hot Springs or any number of beautiful destinations around Benton and Little Rock will stop in for our great Texas BBQ, the cleanest restrooms in the universe, and a pit stop beyond their wildest expectations."

Buc-ee's Benton will bring at least 200+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Buc-ee's

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire