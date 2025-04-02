Volkswagen AG reported encouraging first-quarter 2025 sales figures in the United States, achieving a 7.1% increase with 87,915 vehicles delivered despite challenging market conditions. This positive performance was primarily driven by strong demand for the Taos SUV and Jetta sedan models. The company's electric vehicle segment also showed promising results, with increased sales of the ID.4 and 1,900 units of the new electric ID.Buzz delivered. These results take on special significance against the backdrop of threatened increased US import tariffs on European automobiles, which appears to have prompted accelerated purchasing behavior among American customers. However, the luxury subsidiary Audi experienced a setback with deliveries declining by approximately 3% to 42,710 vehicles. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has announced its upcoming virtual annual shareholders' meeting scheduled for May 16, 2025, where the board will propose a dividend of €6.30 per ordinary share and €6.36 per preferred share, totaling over €3.17 billion.

Financial Penalties and Partnership Concerns

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Volkswagen ?

The German automaker faces multiple challenges beyond potential US tariffs. The European Commission has imposed a significant €127 million fine on Volkswagen for its participation in a recycling cartel, representing the largest individual portion of a €460 million total penalty levied against various European automotive manufacturers. Furthermore, concerns are mounting regarding Volkswagen's cooperation partner Rivian, as the US electric vehicle startup experienced a notable sales decline in the first quarter of 2025, with delivery results falling below expectations and disappointing investors. This combination of regulatory burdens, uncertain trade conditions, and difficulties in the crucial future field of electromobility could potentially impact business development and stock performance in the medium term.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...