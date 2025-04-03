New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced plans for a new data center to be located in Australia. The data center instance, which will be built on AWS, will be Datadog's first in Australia and adds to existing locations in North America, Asia, Europe and AWS GovCloud.

The Australian data center will store and process data locally, creating sovereign capacity to help Datadog's customers meet local privacy and security requirements and preferences. All existing Datadog products will be available with the new data center.

"As the ANZ Chief Technology Officer at Flight Centre Corporate, I am watching Datadog unite our entire technology ecosystem into a single pane of glass-transforming us from reactive to proactive and elevating outcomes for every level of the business," said Grant Currey, Chief Technology Officer, Corporate ANZ at Flight Centre Travel Group.

"With Datadog's end-to-end observability, we can detect and address service quality across multiple business units. Ensuring we are proactively resolving issues before they become business critical for us," said Lisa Tobin, Group Executive, Technology at SEEK.

"We continue to invest in Australia and New Zealand, with the recent opening of our Melbourne office and the expansion of our teams there, as well as in Sydney and Auckland," said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. "Australian companies are innovating rapidly and rely on Datadog to support their continued cloud investments, digital transformations and AI projects. For businesses in highly regulated industries like healthcare and financial services, hosting data locally is critical-a need we're addressing with this new data center."

The data center is expected to open in the middle of this year.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246941

SOURCE: Datadog, Inc.