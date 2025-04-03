Fragrance Creators Association Statement in Response to President Trump's Liberation Day Measures

Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO of the Fragrance Creators Association (FCA), today issued the following statement on the newly announced Liberation Day tariffs:

"FCA remains committed to working productively with the Administration to shape policies reflecting the President's 'America First' goals while advancing global growth for our member companies. As the leading voice for the U.S. fragrance industry - valued at over $30 billion and integral to a $2 trillion domestic consumer products sector - we have consistently taken a thoughtful, holistic approach in our engagement with the Administration.

"We recognize President Trump's use of various levers to advance America's economic and national security interests - such as renegotiating trade agreements, ensuring reciprocal market access, reducing regulatory burdens, pursuing tax and energy initiatives, spurring innovation, and supporting domestic manufacturing. We will continue offering solutions that advance these levers in a way that help the fragrance industry deliver positive impacts for business and the public.

"As during the President's first term, our current tariff advocacy focuses on excluding fragrance materials that cannot be produced or cultivated domestically. Previously, FCA's data-driven collaboration with government officials prevented more than $900 million in proposed tariffs by demonstrating the unintended consequences of tariffing irreplaceable sources of key ingredients like Italian bergamot, Bulgarian rose, Saudi Arabian yarrow, Japanese yuzu, Argentinian eucalyptus - crops whose scent vary depending on their unique microclimates. This proven partnership has protected consumers and safeguarded the fragrance supply chain, while supporting jobs and economic growth.

"Looking ahead, FCA will keep centering our domestic and global economic policy engagement on advancing domestic production, supply chain resiliency, bringing innovation to market in the U.S. and beyond, and ensuring deregulation measures are grounded in sound science. By taking a comprehensive perspective - one that benefits people, perfume, and the planet - we can foster enduring prosperity at home and abroad."

About Fragrance Creators Association (FCA): FCA is the trade association representing the over $30 billion U.S. fragrance industry - a critical input into an over $2 trillion domestic consumer product goods sector. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance - www.fragranceconservatory.com . Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org - for people, perfume, and the planet.

