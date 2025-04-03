ACOFP: American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Announces 2025-2026 Board of Governors

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) announces its new Board of Governors, following their election on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, during the ACOFP Congress of Delegates in Palm Springs, California. New appointments include:

President Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist.

President-Elect Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist.

Secretary/Treasurer David A. Connett, DO, FACOFP dist.

Governor Jennifer L. Gwilym, DO, FACOFP dist.

Resident Governor Christina Sedaghat, DO

Student Governor Creed Mainz, OMS-II

The following members were reelected to their positions:

Governor Saroj Misra, DO, FACOFP dist.

Governor Peter F. Bidey, DO, FACOFP

Governor Traci-lyn Eisenberg, DO, FACOFP

Governor Derrick J. Sorweide, DO, FACOFP

Governor Rebecca D. Szewczak, DO, FACOFP

New Physician-in-Practice Governor Ryan M. Smith, DO, FAAFP

Congress of Delegates Speaker Elizabeth A. Palmarozzi, DO, FACOFP

Congress of Delegates Vice Speaker Antonios J. Tsompanidis, DO, FACOFP dist.

Brian A. Kessler, DO, DHA, FACOFP dist. automatically becomes immediate past president.

Immediate Past President David J. Park, DO, FAAFP, FACOFP dist., Resident Governor Ryan C. Quinn, DO, and Student Governor Ciara L. Robb, OMS-IV, are all outgoing Board members.

More About New Board of Governors Appointees

Dr. Desai, ACOFP president, is a Professor of Family Medicine, and Chair, Department of Primary Care at Kansas City University, where he also serves as director of KCU's Global Health Program and oversees the honors track in global medicine. Dr. Desai received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his Residency as well as an Internship in Osteopathic Family Medicine at Riverside Osteopathic Hospital. With over 50 peer-reviewed publications in print, textbooks, encyclopedias, and digital publications, Dr. Desai has presented nationally and internationally on topics related to medical education and Osteopathic Manual Medicine. He has led medical outreach and taught in several places over the past 25 years, including Guatemala, Kenya, the Dominican Republic, India, and China. He joined the ACOFP Board of Governors in 2016.

"I am proud to accept the office of ACOFP president," said Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., ACOFP President 2025-2026. "Being president during our 75th anniversary year is particularly meaningful to me. In addition to celebrating this milestone, my term will see the launch of a new mentorship program and new resources to promote the profession of osteopathic family medicine. I look forward to working with ACOFP leaders and our members on these and many other initiatives."

Dr. Cohen practices at Lucas County Health Center Medical Clinics in Chariton, Iowa, serving his community through outpatient care, osteopathic manipulative medicine, emergency room, nursing home services, and obstetrical care within his rural family practice. He is an Assistant Professor of Family Medicine for Des Moines University and has been precepting 3rd and 4th year Osteopathic Medical students in rural family medicine since 2001. Dr. Cohen previously served as the president of the Iowa Osteopathic Medical association, as well as Chairman of the Iowa Maternal Child Health Advisory Council. He has been a member of the Board of Governors since 2017.

Dr. Gwilym practices clinical medicine weekly in a dermatology clinic in Athens, Ohio. Dr. Gwilym is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at OU-HCOM, where she is the Chair of the Department of Primary Care, Chair of the Student Selection, and Clinical Assistant Dean. Dr. Gwilym serves as the Advisor for the Student American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (SACOFP). She received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OU-HCOM) and completed a Family Medicine Residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Sedaghat is a family medicine resident at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, PA. She attended Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, and completed a traditional rotating internship in Lone Tree, CO. She currently serves on the ACOFP Resident Council representing Region 4.

Student Doctor Creed Mainz is a student at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medical School (VCOM). He currently serves as the ACOFP-VCOM Virginia Chapter President, and is also part of the ACOFP's National Student Executive Board.

Dr. Kessler, ACOFP immediate past president, is Dean at Campbell University Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine and professor of Family Medicine in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Previously he was Dean at Lincoln Memorial University and Director of Medical Education at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. He joined the ACOFP Board of Governors in 2015.

"Serving as ACOFP President has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career," said ACOFP Immediate Past President Brian A. Kessler, DO, DHA, FACOFP dist. "Over the past year, I have seen the passion, resilience, and commitment of our members as we supported both current physicians and the next generation. Through expanded grants and new partnerships in areas like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular health, we have deepened our impact on the communities we serve."

"I have every confidence in Dr. Desai. His integrity, vision, and collaborative spirit will guide ACOFP forward. He brings people together, leads with purpose, and remains grounded in the mission that unites us. I look forward to supporting him in this next chapter of the organization's continued growth and impact."

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

Contact Information

Emily Bennett

Director of Communications & Engagement

emilyb@acofp.org

(847) 952-5537

SOURCE: ACOFP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire