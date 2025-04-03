Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., Named 2025-2026 President of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) announced that Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., has begun his one-year term as president after being installed in the office during the ACOFP's 62nd Annual Convention & Scientific Seminars in Palm Springs, California. He is the organization's first Indian American President.

"I am proud to accept the office of ACOFP president," said Dr. Desai. "Being president during our 75th anniversary year is particularly meaningful to me. In addition to celebrating this milestone, my term will see the launch of a new mentorship program and new resources to promote the profession of osteopathic family medicine. I look forward to working with ACOFP leaders and our members on these and many other initiatives."

Dr. Desai is a Professor of Family Medicine, and Chair, Department of Primary Care, at Kansas City University, where he also serves as the Director of the Global Health Program as well as the Honors Track in Global Medicine. With over 50 peer-reviewed publications in print, textbooks, encyclopedias, and digital publications, Dr. Desai has presented nationally and internationally on topics related to medical education and Osteopathic Manual Medicine. He has led medical outreach and taught in several places over the past 25 years, including Guatemala, Kenya, the Dominican Republic, India, and China.

An active physician member of ACOFP for many years, Dr. Desai has served on the ACOFP Board of Governors since 2016. His many committee roles include chair of the ACOFP 75th Anniversary Task Force, the Annual Convention Work Group, and the Future Leaders Work Group. He is an ACOFP fellow and has also received the distinguished fellow designation.

Dr. Desai received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his Residency as well as an Internship in Osteopathic Family Medicine at Riverside Osteopathic Hospital.

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

