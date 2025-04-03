GMV Minerals, Inc.: GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing/ Engages Investor Relations Firm

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $675,000 from the issuance of 6,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. The closing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three (3) years after closing. No finder's fees were paid on the issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's 100% controlled Mexican Hat gold property located in S.E. Arizona as well as for general working capital.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ImpactDeck, a leading investor relations firm specializing in resource companies. ImpactDeck will assist GMV in increasing its visibility within the investment community and enhancing engagement with key investors. In consideration of the services provided, GMV will pay ImpactDeck a cash consideration of C$4,000 per month, starting April 15, 2025, for an initial term of three months ending on July 15, 2025, with the option to continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter.

Ian Klassen, President commented, "We're excited to begin working with ImpactDeck to ensure our story reaches an expanded audience. We believe our share price is not indicative of the value of our asset and as such we are dedicating the time and effort to convey the upside potential. ImpactDeck's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives."

In addition, the Company announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,875,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing this asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company has a National Instrument mineral resource (Inferred) of 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58?g/t gold at a 0.2?g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold. GMV has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (December 2020) and recently updated the cash flow analysis to reflect the change in gold price and inflation.

