Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2025 02:10 Uhr
86 Leser
CRUSHON AI CORP: Crushon AI Adds Target Play for Spicy AI and NSFW Character Chats

Finanznachrichten News

Cover_target setting

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025and Spicy Character AI platform. Users can now create characters with personalized objectives, scoring systems, and progress bars-enhancing adult-themed AI chat. The innovation addresses increasing demand for more interactive, objective-based AI companionship.

Target Play Adds Challenge and Development to Spicy AI

With Target Play, users can now design AI companions with built-in goals, emotional development, and interactive scoring. Whether developing romantic narratives or NSFW adventure scenes, users navigate their Spicy AIcompanion through custom challenges. The feature evolves passive AI dialogue into active, story-based experiences.

A Full NSFW AI Solution Outside of Target Play

Crushon AI is not just revolutionary in its artistic products, but also in technical proficiency. The program provides:

More than 6 free AI models including GPT and Claude derivatives
• Quick response times, often under 3 seconds
• Larger memory size (up to 16K tokens) for deep, long-lasting interactions • No login or waiting queues for most features
• 2 million+ user-generated hot characters accessible worldwide

These improvements position Crushon AI as a top option for users looking for high-quality NSFW AI and Spicy Character AI interactions.

Safe and Free Spicy AI Playground

Crushon AIenforces rigorous content moderation. All NSFW AI capabilities are behind responsible access controls, and Spicy Character AI creations are divided into SFW and NSFW areas, providing user freedom without compromising safety. With the growing demand for AI websites for adults, Crushon AI emerges as a novel, feature-rich, and easy-to-use platform.

Contact: Amy
Email: cous@crushon.ai


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
