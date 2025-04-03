Tourism Authority of Thailand: Thailand's Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 Set to Make Global Splash

UNESCO-listed celebration to anchor Thailand's Grand Tourism and Sports Year; position the Kingdom among the top 10 global festival destinations

BANGKOK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, is preparing for the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 - the headline event of Thailand's New Year celebrations and a key feature of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 and the Thailand Summer Festivals' Grand Festivity campaign.

Mr. Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, said: "Songkran is more than a celebration - it's a proud symbol of Thai identity and soft power. With this year's festival, we aim to share our cultural richness with the world while encouraging travellers to explore every corner of Thailand, from major cities to hidden gems."

Taking place from 11-15 April at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, the festival highlights Thailand's global festival ambitions, building on the recent listing of 'Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival' as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A key feature is the Maha Songkran Parade, with eight themed processions showcasing Thai creativity and heritage. On 12 April at 17.00 Hrs., the parade travels from Democracy Monument to Sanam Luang. A second procession circles Sanam Luang on 13 April, followed by float displays through 15 April.

Sanam Luang will also host a multi-zone experience featuring:

Five regional Songkran zones

"5 Must Do in Thailand" cultural activities

A Thai fair with a haunted house, Ferris wheel, and sand pagoda building

Traditional rituals, water play zones, light-and-sound shows, and EDM sets

Over 100 booths offering food and crafts from across the country

Nightly concerts will feature leading Thai artists including Bodyslam, Polycat, Jeff Satur, The Toys, Joey Boy, and Carabao.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 captures the spirit of Thailand - joyful, welcoming, and full of creative energy. This year's programme is packed with firsts and favourites, designed to inspire wonder while upholding our heritage and ensuring a safe, memorable experience for all."

TAT is also rolling out a Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 web app with real-time updates, maps, and performance schedules.

To support sustainable tourism, the event will feature GCYOU-TURN, a plastic recycling and upcycling initiative to help manage waste responsibly.

For safety and convenience, the Tourist Police Bureau will provide 24-hour support in eight languages. The Thailand Tourist Police mobile app includes an SOS button, GPS location sharing, and direct access to emergency services.

Nationwide, the "Yen Tua La Maha Songkran" series will run across April in destinations including Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Lampang, and Ayutthaya, with added support from major private events like S2O, GCircuit, and ICONSIAM's Maha Songkran.

TAT projects 26.5 billion Baht in tourism revenue from 12-16 April, with over 476,000 international arrivals and 4.4 million domestic trips.

