Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, is deepening its integration of the XRP cryptocurrency as part of its broader multichain infrastructure strategy. The move aims to improve asset mobility, transaction performance, and intelligent NFT deployment across the XRP Ledger.

Create, customize, and launch NFTs effortlessly with Colle AI's intelligent multichain platform.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/247196_cd9199de84331847_001full.jpg

Recent enhancements include streamlined routing logic for XRP-based transactions, optimized metadata handling, and automated smart contract execution powered by Colle AI's proprietary AI models. These adjustments allow users to mint and transfer NFTs on the XRP Ledger with improved speed and minimal friction.

The expansion also reinforces Colle AI's goal of building a fluid and chain-agnostic experience for creators and collectors. With Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Bitcoin, and XRP now unified under the platform's multichain engine, users can interact with NFTs across networks without leaving the app-while benefiting from AI-driven tools that simplify and enhance every step.

Colle AI's extended XRP strategy supports broader adoption of NFTs across diverse blockchain ecosystems and ensures its infrastructure remains flexible, scalable, and aligned with creator demands in a fast-evolving Web3 environment.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247196

SOURCE: Kaj Labs