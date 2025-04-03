Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Compañía Minera Luren to expand in Latin America



03.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Leading Peruvian producer of high-value building solutions

Well positioned to expand business in Peru and accelerate growth in Latin America

Compañía Minera Luren's energy-efficient walling systems combine insulation and specialty mortars

Holcim has completed the acquisition of Compañía Minera Luren, a leading Peruvian producer of specialty building solutions with 377 employees. With walling systems that combine energy-efficient insulation and specialty mortars, Compañía Minera Luren offers high-value building solutions to its customers. The acquisition of Compañía Minera Luren is expected to generate significant synergies in Peru and Latin America. Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: "The acquisition of Compañía Minera Luren will expand Holcim's product portfolio while accelerating growth in Latin America. Compañía Minera Luren's walling systems will advance Holcim's ability to offer customers fully integrated end-to-end solutions from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing. I warmly welcome all of Compañía Minera Luren's 377 employees into the Holcim family." Compañía Minera Luren, a family-owned business founded in 1956, produces walling systems and other specialty building materials, including minerals for industrial applications. Compañía Minera Luren's product portfolio is highly complementary to Holcim's existing business in Peru. About Holcim Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 26.4 billion in 2024. Our 65,000 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here . Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

