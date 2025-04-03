Holcim Group Services Ltd
Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: "The acquisition of Compañía Minera Luren will expand Holcim's product portfolio while accelerating growth in Latin America. Compañía Minera Luren's walling systems will advance Holcim's ability to offer customers fully integrated end-to-end solutions from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing. I warmly welcome all of Compañía Minera Luren's 377 employees into the Holcim family."
Compañía Minera Luren, a family-owned business founded in 1956, produces walling systems and other specialty building materials, including minerals for industrial applications. Compañía Minera Luren's product portfolio is highly complementary to Holcim's existing business in Peru.
About Holcim
Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 26.4 billion in 2024. Our 65,000 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems.
