Avextra AG: Veteran Banker Joins Avextra's Supervisory Board

-- Dr. Stefan Jentzsch, Partner at the global investment firm Perella Weinberg Partners has been appointed to Avextra's Supervisory Board, bringing decades of experience in corporate finance, M&A, and investment banking to the company. -- His distinguished career in investment banking includes roles as member of the Management Board at the Dresdner Bank and the HypoVereins Bank and Partner Goldman Sachs. He is also a Trustee of Kinderhilfestiftung and Chairman of the R.E.S.P.E.K.T. foundation. -- Mr. Jentzsch will support Avextra's strategic growth and capital raises as the company strengthens its position as a European innovation leader in medicinal cannabis.

Bensheim, Germany, April 3, 2025-- Avextra, a leading European manufacturer of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Jentzsch to its Supervisory Board. With decades of experience in the financial sector and a proven track record in corporate strategy, M&A, and investment banking, Mr. Jentzsch will bring invaluable expertise to Avextra as the company continues to expand its operations across Europe and executes its clinical program.

Partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, Mr. Jentzsch previously served as a Member of the Management Board both at the Dresdner Bank AG and the HypoVereinsbank AG as well as Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Commenting on his appointment, Stefan Jentzsch said: "I am excited to join Avextra's Supervisory Board at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. Data conclusively shows that Cannabis based medicines have the potential to improve therapeutic outcomes in multiple disease areas and Avextra with its clinical plan is uniquely positioned to deliver accelerated regulatory approval for well protected products. I look forward to supporting the team in driving sustainable growth and delivering value to patients and stakeholders."

Arno Gerken, Chairman of the Avextra Supervisory Board welcomed Mr. Jentzsch to the company: "We are thrilled to have Stefan join Avextra's Supervisory Board. His deep expertise in corporate finance, governance, and strategic growth will be instrumental as we continue to execute our vision of setting the standard for cannabis-based medicines."

Avextra is committed to advancing the medicinal cannabis industry through rigorous scientific research, state-of-the-art production processes, and a patient-centric approach. With the addition of Mr. Jentzsch to the Supervisory Board, the company is poised to further strengthen its leadership position in the sector. I would cut after Arno's statement to keep it short and sweet.

About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe's leading vertically integrated medical cannabis and research operators focused on the development and production of regulator-approved medicines. Founded in 2019 and based out of Germany, the company works in close collaboration with doctors and pharmacists to develop and produce precisely formulated cannabis-based medicines. Avextra controls the entire value chain -- from cultivation in Portugal to EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany. Avextra operates across continental Europe through an expansive distribution network of multiple channels and strategically developed assets for these key markets.

