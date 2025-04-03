SPI's panel-manufacturing plant in California has suddenly ceased operation and its cell-production site in South Carolina never got off the ground. From pv magazine USA Solar4America initiatives to produce solar technology in California and South Carolina have precipitously shut down, the site in the latter state without ever opening. In early 2022, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. began delighting advocates of U. S. domestic solar manufacturing at intervals by announcing initiatives to produce solar panels and cells in, respectively, California and South Carolina. The sites were to host two of the biggest ...

