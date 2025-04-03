A Love of Humanity, a new tissue bank dedicated to advancing medical education and scientific research, has officially launched in England and Wales under the umbrella of Fenix Biomed BV, which is also introducing services in the Netherlands. Operating 365 days a year, the organisation offers individuals a meaningful way to leave a lasting legacy of compassion through whole-body donation.

Founded on the belief that "wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity," the programme removes many of the geographical and institutional barriers traditionally associated with body donation. Unlike most university-affiliated programmes, which are often unable to accept new donors due to location, health, and capacity, A Love of Humanity ensures that donors-regardless of location or timing- can support medical and scientific research while being treated with respect, dignity, and care.

The service is a division of Fenix Biomed BV, based in the Netherlands, and is designed to meet the growing demand of medical teaching, surgical training, and medical/scientific research. Donated bodies support a wide range of initiatives-from the development of minimally invasive techniques and robotic-assisted surgery to emergency medicine training for first responders and breakthroughs in disease research.

"Whole-body donation is one of the most sustainable and impactful ways to support future generations of healthcare professionals and patients," said Kelly Dunlap, founder and managing director at Fenix Biomed and A Love of Humanity. "Many people want their final act to carry meaning. This programme makes it possible for someone's last gesture to shape the future of medicine."

One donor can support the training of dozens of surgeons or emergency responders over several years. Anatomical donations help train future clinicians in numerous medical procedures, from basic anatomy to advanced neurosurgical techniques.

The organisation offers a transparent registration process with no cost to donors or their families. A full information and consent packet is available on their website, including details on the duration of donation, cremation options, and how next of kin are supported.

By expanding access beyond traditional university circles, A Love of Humanity allows more people to contribute to life-changing medical knowledge-irrespective of their location or background.

To learn more or register as a donor, visit: www.aloveofhumanity.co.uk.

Press contact: care@aloveofhumanity.co.uk