Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2024

The following text is extracted from the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024. All page numbers below refer to the Annual Financial Report which will be made available on the Company's website.

Financial Information and Performance Statistics

Net asset value - total return with dividends reinvested

2024 2023 Total Return Statistics with dividends reinvested(1)(2) Net asset value - total return with dividends reinvested 8.5% 11.7% Share price - total return with dividends reinvested 8.8% 10.5% Capital Statistics At 31 December 2024 2023 change % Net assets (£'000) 345,799 304,629 +13.5 Net asset value per ordinary share(2) 170.87p 168.58p +1.4 Share price(1) 174.00p 171.00p +1.8 Premium(2) 1.8% 1.4% Gearing(2) - gross gearing 13.1% 15.8% - net gearing 9.9% 12.4% Performance Statistics Year Ended 31 December 2024 2023 change % Revenue return per ordinary share 12.08p 12.23p Capital return per ordinary share 1.57p 5.71p Total return 13.65p 17.94p Dividend per ordinary share for the year 11.6875p 11.5000p +1.6 Ongoing Charges Ratio(2) 0.89% 0.91%

(1) Source: LSEG Data & Analytics.

(2) Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 77 to 79 of the financial report for details of the explanation and reconciliations of APMs.

Chairman's Statement

Highlights

• Net asset value ('NAV') and share price total returns with dividends reinvested for the year of 8.5% and 8.8% respectively(1).

• Shares traded at a premium for majority of year leading to a strong demand for shares, including a successful retail offer, resulting in 21.7m shares being issued.

• Dividend increased to 11.6875p per share for 2024 with an increased dividend target of 12.25p per share for 2025.

• Dividend continues to be fully covered by current year net revenue along with revenue reserve growth.

The macroeconomic news in 2024 proved to be something of a mixed bag. On a positive note, declining inflation allowed the Bank of England to start to ease monetary policy with two cuts which took its Bank Rate from 5.25% to 4.75%. However, UK economic growth was subdued and by the final months of the year it had become clear that the tentative recovery in activity had run out of steam. Growth in the Eurozone remained muted, however the United States economy enjoyed a year of surprisingly robust growth, buoyed by strong consumer spending. High yield markets made steady progress and credit spreads - a key barometer of market confidence - remained at the lower end of historical ranges.

The political landscape was transformed with Labour's general election success in July and in the United States with Donald Trump's successful bid to return to the White House. Chancellor Rachel Reeves' first Budget introduced a marked change of approach to the UK's economic challenges, an approach characterised by a combination of higher public spending, higher taxes and increased government borrowing. In contrast, the anticipation ahead of the second Trump administration was one of return to his first term's playbook of tariffs, lower taxes and deregulation.

Performance

The Company's Net asset value ('NAV') and share price total returns with dividends reinvested for the year were 8.5% and 8.8% respectively. The 8.5% NAV return was below the 10.2% achieved by the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch European Currency High Yield Index (hedged to GBP) ('the Index') but above the average return of 4.6% for funds in the Investment Association Sterling Strategic Bond Sector. The under-performance against the Index is attributable to a number of factors. Our managers chose to hold a higher credit quality portfolio, on average, than the index. The portfolio had some unhedged currency exposure (non-GBP) and the pound was relatively strong in 2024. The portfolio also gained and lost some performance through individual holdings. These are covered in more detail in the Managers' report.

The Company's investment performance continues to compare favourably with the Index over the longer term. For the five and ten years to the end of 2024 the Company's NAV total return was 21.7% and 66.7% respectively compared to total returns of 20.4% and 60.0% for the Index.

Income Account

It is pleasing to report that we were able to increase the dividend payable to shareholders for a fourth successive year. We announced a dividend for 2024 of 11.6875 pence per share, a 1.6% increase on the 11.50 pence per share for 2023. Our dividend yield of 6.7% comfortably exceeded the rate of inflation and the dividend was 1.03x covered by earnings.

The dividend was paid in four instalments, with the fourth dividend payment on the 20 February 2025 in the form of an interim dividend. Paying the final instalment in the form of an interim dividend means that it can be made earlier than would be the case had we declared a final dividend since this would require approval at the Annual General Meeting later in the year.

We expect to be able to build on the Company's long record of providing shareholders with a high level of income relative to interest rates in 2025. Consequently we are targeting a dividend of 12.25 pence per share for 2025 which would mark a 4.8% increase compared to 2024's outcome.

The Company's success in providing shareholders with a consistently high level of income is the result of our Manager's rigorous process and expertise in managing high yield portfolios. In addition, our investment company status means that we have a number of powers to enhance investment performance. For example, these powers include the opportunity to increase returns by borrowing as well as the ability to use reserves to smooth returns. Lastly, we retain our position as the largest company in our AIC Sector and our size means that we are in a relatively strong position to spread the fixed costs of running the Company.

Premium/Discount

The majority of investment trusts continued to trade at wide discounts to their NAV's during 2024. Despite this background demand for the Company's shares remained encouraging throughout 2024 and pleasingly the Company traded at a premium to NAV for most of the year. We closed the year at a premium of 1.8% having started 2024 at a 1.4% premium and we were able to issue a total of 21,676,727 shares during the year to meet demand with this total including 7,926,727 shares issued as a result of a successful share placing completed in February.

Long standing shareholders will recall that Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is the product of a merger in May 2021 between City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited and Invesco Enhanced Income Limited. In the period since the merger we have been able to steadily increase the Company's shares by 20.2%. The growth in the Company benefits shareholders by putting downward pressure on the Ongoing Charges Ratio and by improving the liquidity of our shares.

Gearing

The level of gearing is determined by the Portfolio Managers according to their assessment of the opportunities and risks within the high yield market. The maximum amount of borrowing is 30% of total assets and throughout 2024 the Company maintained a geared portfolio. As at 31 December 2024 gross gearing was 13.1% (15.8% as at the 31 December 2023). Net gearing was 9.9% at year-end compared to 12.4% at the start of the year. Our preferred method of gearing remains the use of repurchase agreements ('repo agreements'), which are described in more detail on page 13.

Ongoing Charges

A key objective for the Board is to ensure that the costs incurred in managing the Company are competitive and we use the Company's ongoing charges ratio (OCR) to measure these costs. Details of the OCR can be found on page 13. The OCR for the year was 0.89% compared to 0.91% in the previous year. I am pleased to report that our OCR remains the lowest within our Association of Investment Companies sector (Debt - Loans and Bonds).

The Board

There will be a number of changes to the Board in 2025. First as result of our succession planning and subject to regulatory approval I am delighted to report that we will appoint Arun Sarwal to the Board as a Director. Arun will bring extensive financial experience to the Board. Secondly, Tom Quigley has indicated his intention to retire from the Board at the June AGM. I would like to thank Tom for his substantial contribution to the Board.

In 2024 we began our second participation in the Board Apprentice programme. This is a scheme which allows individuals to gain first-hand experience of the functioning and dynamics of boards. I am pleased to report that Anjli Amin was appointed as a Board Apprentice for a twelve-month period.

AGM

The AGM will be held on 11 June 2025 at 9.00am at the Jersey offices of our Company Secretary. Further details of the AGM arrangements can be found on page 35.

Articles of Association (Articles)

The Board proposes that the Company adopt new Articles of Association (the 'New Articles') to update the existing Articles for modern practice. The proposed amendments being introduced in the New Articles relate to changes in law and regulation and developments in market practice not currently reflected in the existing Articles. These changes reflect modern best practice and governance standards and may assist in relieving certain administrative and cost burdens on the Company. The proposed amendments seek to balance these administrative burdens with the need to safeguard Shareholder rights. A description of the proposed amendments being introduced in the New Articles, together with further explanations for these changes, are set out within the Directors' Report on pages 34 to 37. In summary, the proposed changes seek to:

- modernise the Company's approach to shareholder dormancy and unclaimed dividends;

- facilitate electronic communication with shareholders and the holding of hybrid and electronic meetings (although the Company has no intention of holding electronic only meetings);

- improve the powers of the Company where shareholders have not responded to mandatory information requests, including under the Company's anti-money laundering and tax reporting obligations;

- provide for annual director re-election and remove the Chair's casting vote; and

- make other minor changes to reflect changes in law since the existing Article's adoption and to remove outdated language.

Outlook

We are barely a month or two into President Trump's term of office and yet his impact has been profound both in terms of US's economic policy and its international relations. The imposition of tariffs is a worrying development and a potential threat to the global economic outlook while the sudden end of long-established international policy norms adds to a sense of heightened global geopolitical uncertainty as we start 2025.

Our investment policy is to provide a high level of dividend income relative to prevailing interest rates. The 'gap' between the dividend income provided by the Company and the income available from interest rate savings widened in 2024. With the macroeconomic outlook suggesting that interest rates have further to fall, I expect this gap to widen further in 2025.

The Company has consistently provided shareholders with an attractive dividend, this despite in recent years an ever changing and uncertain macroeconomic environment, the shock of a global pandemic and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. I am confident that our successful and long established investment process, together with the powers we have as an investment trust, will allow us to build on our strong dividend income record in 2025 despite the uncertain outlook.

Tim Scholefield

Chairman

2 April 2025

Portfolio Managers' Report

Q&A

Portfolio Manager

Rhys Davies, CFA, Fund Manager

Rhys is a fund manager for the Invesco Fixed Interest Europe team, based in our Henley office.

He began his investment career with Invesco in 2002, moving to the Henley Fixed Interest team in 2003. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages high yield credit portfolios.

He holds a BSc (Honours) in Management Science from the University of Manchester Management School. He is a CFA charterholder.

Deputy Portfolio Manager

Edward Craven, FCA, Fund Manager

Edward is a fund manager for the Invesco Fixed Interest Europe team, based in our Henley office.

He began his career with KPMG in 2003. In 2008 he moved to The Royal Bank of Scotland, where he worked in structured finance. He joined the team at Invesco in 2011 as a credit analyst and became a fund manager in 2020, managing multi-asset and high yield funds.

He holds a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Bath. He is an FCA qualified chartered accountant.

Q How did bond markets perform in 2024?

A This year, as in 2023, investors who took credit risk were rewarded. While government bonds delivered modest or negative returns, holders of corporate bonds did considerably better, benefitting from a combination of income and capital gain.

As mentioned in the Chairman's Report, the European High Yield Index(1) returned 10.2% in sterling hedged terms. In local currency terms, the return for both the Global(2) and the European was just under 9%. In the case of the European Index, the total return of 8.8% was a combination of 5.0% income and 3.8% price return. In comparison, the gilt market(3) returned -4.1%, with 2.8% of income more than offset by a -6.9% price return.

This contrast reflects the market's reaction to macroeconomic developments. While growth was quite subdued in 2024 (just 0.8% in the UK and the Eurozone and 2.8%(4) in the US), it was better than had been expected. At the beginning of the year, predictions of recession were widespread. At the time of writing, the Bloomberg Recession Probability Forecast measure is 25% for the UK (from 60%), 30% for the Eurozone (from 65%) and 20% for the US (from 50%).

This improvement in growth expectations, combined with some signs of a slower decline in inflation, meant that interest rates did not fall as much as forecast. The Bank of England cut rates twice in 2024 (a combined 0.5%), but over the year investors moved from expecting 2% of interest rate cuts by the end of 2025 to expecting just 1-1.25%.

Gilts and other developed market government bonds are primarily sensitive to interest rate expectations and typically fall in value when rate expectations rise. Credit markets, such as high yield corporate bonds and subordinated debt instruments, are more sensitive to corporate earnings, as earnings underpin the ability of corporate bond issuers to repay. Helped by stronger earnings, measures of indebtedness and debt affordability have remained comfortably within their historic range(5). Credit markets rallied, with riskier bonds generally outperforming higher quality bonds.

The corporate bond market was also supported by technical factors. The supply of new bonds rose in both the investment grade and high yield markets, but net issuance remains below the rate of a few years ago. Meanwhile, money flowed into the asset class. As a result, new bond deals tended to be well received and the whole market benefitted from a tailwind of demand.

The result of these positive conditions was that yields fell and credit spreads tightened over the year. Using the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch European Currency High Yield Index to illustrate, the yield to maturity fell from 6.8% to 6.1% while the spread over government bonds fell from 411bps to 316bps. By historic standards, this is a relatively modest level of reward for the credit risk. The difference in yield between high yield and investment grade corporate bonds also fell, from 275bps to 215bps(6).

Q How did the company perform?

A Over the 12 months to 31 December 2024 the share price rose from 171.00p to 174.00p. With dividends reinvested, the Company delivered a share price total return of 8.8%. The net asset value per share total return with dividends reinvested was 8.5%.

Q What factors contributed to and detracted from this rise in net asset value?

A 2024 started with yields of around 7% for European high yield and 5% for Sterling investment grade. This provided a good base for returns, which were enhanced by some capital appreciation.

As would be expected from a portfolio focussed on high yield and subordinated bonds, credit risk was the main driver of performance, accounting for the bulk of the return. Within credit, exposure to subordinated financials and corporate high yield bonds contributed most, but there were also contributions from senior bank debt, corporate hybrid instruments and our small allocation to emerging markets debt.

Sterling duration (the sensitivity of the portfolio to UK interest rates) did not contribute significantly to returns. The income that was gained was cancelled out by the negative price movement. The exposure to US Dollar and Euro duration was a positive factor.

The strong performance of financials (the Coco market(7) returned over 12%) is reflected in the list of individual securities that contributed most to portfolio returns. Six of the top ten are banks and three are insurers.

The ten securities that detracted most are from a variety of sectors. Two are long-dated gilts, reflecting the weakness of GBP rates markets. Two others are bonds issued by Thames Water Finance. These cost the portfolio a combined -0.34%. The process of restructuring Thames into a sustainably financed business has been long and difficult. As creditors to the company, we are closely involved in the discussions with government, regulators and other investors. We see a route to a settlement. The bulk of our holdings are in Class A bonds, which are the most senior in the structure. They are currently priced in the market at above 80 pence in the pound.

Q What changes did you make to the portfolio?

A Market yields are still at reasonably high levels. However, credit spreads have tightened, reducing the reward for taking extra credit risk. In 2023, we reduced our exposure to lower credit quality parts of the bond market. In 2024, we continued to do this.

Looked at in terms of credit quality ratings, the portfolio ended the year with 26.7% in investment grade (bonds rated from AAA to BBB-). This compares to 25.4% at the end of 2023 and 17.6% at the end of 2022. Exposure to high yield (bonds rated BB+ and below) and unrated bonds is now 73.3%, compared to 74.6% in 2023 and 82.4% in 2022.

The portfolio's exposure to bank capital has increased over the year. However, the risk mix within these holdings has changed. Exposure to senior bank debt is higher. Within subordinated bank debt, exposure to AT1 (the lowest debt in the capital structure) has been reduced and exposure to relatively protected Lower Tier 2 debt has increased.

The duration of the portfolio has been managed actively, in line with our view of the yield opportunity in the interest rate market, but it has been managed within a tight range and has not moved very far from the duration of the high yield market over the period.

At the security level, we have of course added and cut positions and increased and decreased the size of existing holdings. We take a bottom-up approach, based on fundamental research at the level of the individual bond and bond issuer, so many of our investment decisions are based on the idiosyncratic strengths and weakness of a single bond. However, the trend to higher quality assets in the portfolio is echoed by purchases of bonds from JP Morgan Chase, Nationwide, Coventry Building Society and John Lewis; alongside sales of Saga (insurance, travel), Merlin (leisure), Boparan (food) and Heimstaden (property).

We have also made some trades that reflect the particular strengths of the closed-end structure of the trust, adding positions in bonds that might be too small to sit comfortably in open-ended portfolios facing the risk of unit redemptions. We added two smaller UK building society bonds, both businesses in which we have confidence and both offering coupons above 10%. We also bought part of a relatively small debt security resulting from the spin-off of a high-quality pharmaceutical company.

We are able to use borrowing (leverage) as a way of increasing portfolio returns when we feel there is sufficient value for the extra risk. In 2022 and 2023, net leverage averaged 17% of net assets. This year, as market valuations have risen, we have reduced the level. It ended the year at just under 10%. Notwithstanding this reduction, we think that leverage is a very useful tool at our disposal.

Q How is Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') integrated in the investment process?

A The portfolio is not bound by any specific ESG criteria. However, ESG factors are important in our credit analysis and our investment decisions.

We incorporate ESG considerations in our process when we research companies, when we engage with companies and as part of ongoing monitoring. Our credit analysts assign an ESG rating to issuers they cover. Both we and the analysts benefit from access to the data and the expertise of the Invesco ESG team. The ESG team provides ESG portfolio monitoring, including meetings with managers to assess portfolios, along with support for any issues that arise.

In particular, the ESG team is a valuable partner in our engagement activities. In 2024, our team had 164 ESG engagements - either meetings dedicated to ESG issues or ESG discussions within wider meetings. These interactions tend to cover a wide range of topics across environmental, social and governance. For example, meeting with Vodafone we discussed environmental issues relating to their global infrastructure development, labour relations in their Spanish business and their board composition. With Eléctricité De France we assessed reactor safety concerns and the governance risk of their ownership structure (we decided to participate in a new green bond issue). We also participated in a Coventry Building Society deal, having assessed their ESG disclosure, their new net zero targets, their employment practices and their board composition and tenure. Governance questions tend to feature more for high yield investors than they might for other, due to the higher proportion of privately owned companies.

Q What is the outlook for 2025?

A 2024 was a less volatile year in our markets than many foresaw. Growth was stronger than expected and this slowed the rate of interest rate cuts. Along with positive flows into the asset class, this better growth underpinned support for corporate bonds.

We expect to see more rate cuts in 2025. Though few are predicting recessionary conditions, the outlook is for only modest growth, particularly in Europe. This should mean that there is room for the central banks to cut. But there is a lot of uncertainty. The new US administration has stated policies which could impact significantly on growth and inflation in the US and elsewhere, and we expect that the financial markets will need to digest a lot of newsflow from this source.

Away from this 'macro' view, we will need to continue to assess the creditworthiness of companies across our universe. We are still in a higher interest rate environment than we had a few years ago and this is a challenge for borrowers seeking to refinance. The level of demand for corporate debt was very supportive of the market in 2024 but there were still individual borrowers that came under strain. We are sure there will be more this year.

The initial market reaction to President Trump's victory was positive and corporate credit spreads remain tight. This reduces the reward for credit risk. Prudently balancing risk and reward is central to our investment approach, for the portfolio and for each security. Our positioning is more cautious now than in the last couple of years. We think this is the right positioning for current conditions.

Rhys Davies Edward Craven

Portfolio Managers

2 April 2025

Business Review

Purpose, Business Model and Strategy

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a Jersey domiciled investment company which is listed on the London Stock Exchange

The Company's purpose is to generate returns over the long-term for its shareholders by investing their pooled capital to achieve the Company's investment objective through the application of its investment policy (set out below) and with the aim of spreading investment risk.

The strategy the Board follows to achieve the objective is to set investment policy and risk guidelines, together with investment limits, and to monitor how they are applied.

The business model the Company has adopted to achieve its objective is to contract investment management and administration to appropriate external service providers, who are subject to oversight by the Board. The principal service providers are:

- Invesco Fund Managers Limited (the 'Manager') to manage the portfolio in accordance with the Board's strategy; and

- JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited (the 'Company Secretary') to provide company secretarial, compliance and general administration services.

In addition to the management and administrative functions of the Manager and the Company Secretary, the Company has contractual arrangements with Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited to act as registrar and the Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited ('BNYMIL') as depositary and custodian.

The Board has oversight of the Company's service providers, and monitors them on a formal and regular basis. The Board has a collegiate culture and pursues its fiduciary responsibilities with independence, integrity and diligence, taking advice and outside views as appropriate and constructively challenging and interacting with service providers, including the Manager. The portfolio managers responsible for the day-to-day management of the portfolio are Rhys Davies, Portfolio Manager and Edward Craven, Deputy Portfolio Manager, supported by the wider fixed interest team.

The Company is an alternative investment fund for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.

Investment Objective and Policy

Investment Objective

The Company's investment objective is to seek to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

Investment Policy

The Company seeks to provide a high level of dividend income relative to prevailing interest rates mainly through investment in bonds and other fixed-interest securities. The Company also invests in equities and other equity-like instruments consistent with the Investment Objective.

This Investment Policy should be read in conjunction with the descriptions of Investment Style, Investment Limits, Derivatives and Currency Hedging, and Borrowings set out below.

Investment Style

The Manager seeks to ensure that the portfolio is diversified, having regard to the nature and type of securities (including duration, credit rating, performance and risk measures and liquidity) and the geographic and industry sector composition of the portfolio. The Company may hold both illiquid securities (for example, securities where trading volumes are relatively low and unlisted securities) and concentrated positions (for example, where a high proportion of the Company's total assets are comprised of a relatively small number of investments).

Investment Limits

- the Company may invest in fixed-interest securities, including but not restricted to preference shares, loan stocks (convertible and redeemable), corporate bonds and government stocks, up to 100% of total assets;

- investments in equities may be made up to an aggregate limit of 20% of total assets;

- the aggregate value of holdings of shares and securities in a single issuer or company, including a listed investment company or trust, will not exceed 15% of the value of the Company's investments; and

- investments in unlisted investments will not exceed 10% of the Company's total assets for individual holdings and 25% in aggregate.

All the above limits are measured at the time a new investment is made.

Derivatives and Currency Hedging

The Company may enter into derivative transactions (including options, futures, contracts for difference, credit derivatives and interest rate swaps) for the purposes of efficient portfolio management. The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for speculative purposes.

Efficient portfolio management may include reduction of risk, reduction of cost and enhancement of capital or income through transactions designed to hedge all or part of the portfolio, to replicate or gain synthetic exposure to a particular investment position where this can be done more effectively or efficiently through the use of derivatives than through investment in securities or to transfer risk or obtain protection from a particular type of risk which might attach to portfolio investments.

The Company may hedge against exposure to changes in currency rates to the full extent of any such exposure.

Borrowings

The Company's borrowing policy is determined by the Board, which has set a maximum of 30% of the Company's total assets. This limit may be varied from time to time in the light of prevailing circumstances, but has not been changed since the Company's incorporation in its current form. The Manager has discretion to borrow within the limit set by the Board. Any borrowings are covered by investments in matching currencies to manage exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

The Board has reviewed the methods of financing available to the Company including repo financing whereby a company participates in sale and repurchase arrangements in connection with its portfolio. Under these arrangements, a company sells fixed interest securities and is contractually obliged to repurchase them at a fixed price on a fixed date, whilst retaining economic exposure to the securities sold. The difference between the (lower) sale price and the later purchase price is the cost (effectively interest) of the repo financing. Our preferred method of gearing remains the use of repurchase agreements and such Repo financing agreements are in place and may be used subject to the aggregate 30% ceiling. At the year end, the sum borrowed using this method was £45.1 million (2023: £48.1 million). This represents gross gearing of 13.1% with cash and cash equivalents including margin of 3.2% giving net gearing of 9.9% (2023: gross gearing of 15.8% with cash and cash equivalents including margin of 3.4% giving net gearing of 12.4%)(1).

(1) Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 77 to 79 of the financial report for details of the explanation and reconciliations of APMs.

Key Performance Indicators

The Board reviews performance by reference to a number of Key Performance Indicators which include the following:

• Performance

• Dividends

• Premium/Discount

• Ongoing Charges Ratio

Performance

As the Company's objective is to seek to obtain capital growth and high income, the performance is best measured in terms of total return. There is no single index against which the Company's performance may be meaningfully assessed. Therefore, the Board refers to a variety of relevant data and this is reflected in both the Chairman's Statement and the Portfolio Managers' Report on pages 6 to 11. The Manager has a long-term horizon and consequently the Board pays close attention to returns over three and five years in its assessment of investment performance. As explained in the Chairman's Statement, the Board has noted the performance in the year and is satisfied with the longer term performance of the portfolio.

Dividends and Dividend Payment Policy

Dividends form a key component of the total return to shareholders and the Company has adopted a dividend policy to target an annualised dividend of 12.25p per share for 2025. In the year under review, the Board agreed to pay an increased dividend of 11.6875p per share, comprising first, second and third interim dividends of 2.875p and a fourth interim dividend of 3.0625p to shareholders. Dividends paid over the last ten years are shown in the table on page 4.

The Board's Dividend Payment Policy is to pay dividends on a quarterly basis in May, August, November and February in respect of each accounting year. The timing of these regular three-monthly payments means that shareholders do not have an opportunity to vote on a final dividend. Recognising the importance of shareholder engagement, and although not required by any regulation, shareholders are given an opportunity to vote on this policy at the forthcoming AGM.

Premium/Discount

The Board monitors the price of the Company's shares in relation to their net asset value and the premium/discount at which the shares trade. Powers are taken each year to issue and buy back shares, which can assist short term management, however the level of discount or premium is mostly a function of investor sentiment and demand for the shares, over which the Board may have limited influence. The ideal would be for the shares to trade close to their net asset value. The graph on page 13 shows the premium/discount through the year. The Company's shares traded at a premium for the majority of the year, with the shares only trading at a discount during certain very limited periods of time due to market factors, but ended the year at a premium of 1.8%.

Ongoing Charges Ratio

The expenses of managing the Company are carefully monitored by the Board. The standard measure of these is the ongoing charges ratio (OCR), which is calculated by dividing the sum of such expenses over the course of the year, including those charged to capital, by the average net asset value. This ongoing charges ratio provides a guide to the effect on performance of annual operating costs. The Company's ongoing charges ratio for the current year was 0.89%, compared to 0.91% for the previous year. Your Board continues to believe that costs remain competitive compared to those of similar products.

Investment Process

At the core of the portfolio managers' philosophy is a belief in active investment management. They seek to invest where they see the potential for attractive returns and to avoid risks that they do not think are well rewarded. Fundamental principles drive a genuinely active investment approach, with a strong emphasis on value.

The investment process comprises four key elements to deliver the information the portfolio managers use to make their decisions:

• top down, macroeconomic analysis - examining the factors that shape the economy;

• credit analysis using internal and external research with a view to maximising returns from acceptable and understood credit risk exposure;

• value assessment, considering the risk/return profile of any bond in relation to cash, core government bonds and the rest of the fixed interest universe; and

• risk considerations, analysing all holdings to allow for a comprehensive understanding of risks involved to ensure diversification of the portfolio.

The portfolio managers enter into the majority of positions with a view to holding them until their call or maturity date and their investment process is based on making investments where the yield to maturity or call appears to them to be at least an adequate reward for the risk. The nature of the high yield market and the Company's mandate mean that there will be occasions when the value the portfolio managers assessed in an investment is fully realised by the market. On these occasions, they may exit the position before maturity.

The portfolio managers believe that it is good investment practice to try and keep the level of turnover low, whilst at the same time recognising that this should not at any time act as a deterrent to effective portfolio management. Turnover will generally be very low due to the long term nature of many of the holdings, and given the closed end nature of the Company, the portfolio managers are not presented with regular daily inflows and outflows which require managing.

The portfolio managers also consider the aspects of environmental, social and governance ('ESG') details of which are given on pages 18 to 21.

Internal Control and Risk Management

The Directors have overall responsibility for the Company's system of internal controls and are responsible for reviewing the effectiveness of these controls. This includes safeguarding of the Company's assets. The Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity.

The Audit & Risk Committee (the 'Committee'), on behalf of the Board, has established an ongoing process for identifying and assessing the risks to which the Company is exposed by reference to a risk control summary, which maps the risks, mitigating controls in place, and monitoring and reporting of relevant information to it. The review of the risk control summary also incorporated a robust assessment of new and emerging risks for monitoring purposes.

As part of the process, the Committee has identified five risk categories: strategic; investment management; third party service providers; regulation and corporate governance; and operational. An explanation of these categories follows.

Strategic Risk

The Board sets the Company's strategy, including setting its objective and how this should be achieved. The Board assesses the performance of the Company in the context of the market and macro conditions and gives direction to, and monitors, the Manager's actions, and those of other third parties, on behalf of the Company.

Investment Management Risk

Investment management covers management of the portfolio together with cash management, gearing and hedging, all being areas the portfolio managers can control, and which generate the Company's investment performance.

Third Party Service Providers Risk

The Company has no employees and its Directors are appointed on a non-executive basis. The Company is reliant on Third Party Service Providers ('TPPs') for its executive functions. The Company's most significant TPPs are the Manager, to which portfolio management is delegated as well as certain administrative services including accounting and marketing and the Company Secretary. Other significant TPPs are the corporate broker, depositary, custodian, registrar and auditor.

Regulation and Corporate Governance Risk

The Company is required to comply with many regulations. For the year under review these included but were not limited to, the provisions of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, the UK Listing Rules, the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, the Market Abuse Regulation, the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the UK Corporate Governance Code and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union.

Operational Risk

Operational risk covers the day to day operational matters mainly at the Manager, but also at other TPPs.

A matrix of the risks, set out according to their assessed risk levels after mitigation, enables the Directors to concentrate on those risks that are most significant, and also forms the basis of the list of principal risks and uncertainties on pages 15 and 16. The ratings take into account the Board's risk appetite and the ongoing monitoring by the Manager.

Oversight of the control environment is based on the Company's relationship with its TPPs, all of which have clearly defined lines of responsibility, delegated authority, and control procedures and systems. The Company's main TPPs, the Manager, Fund Accounting and the Company Secretary, all have, a 'Three Lines of Defence Model', which is embedded into their risk management systems.

The effectiveness of the Company's internal control and risk management system is reviewed at least twice a year by the Committee. The Committee received and considered, together with representatives of the Manager, reports in relation to operations and systems of internal controls of the Manager, Company Secretary, accounting administrator, custodian and registrar. The Committee also receives regular reports from the Company Secretary's compliance officer and the Manager's internal audit and compliance departments. The Committee also received a comprehensive and satisfactory report from the depositary at the year end Committee meeting. The Company's risk management policies and procedures for financial instruments are set out in note 19 on pages 64 to 69.

Due diligence is undertaken before any contracts are entered into with any third party service provider. The Manager regularly reviews, against agreed service standards, the performance of TPPs through formal and informal meetings, and by reference to third party independently audited control reports. The results of the Manager's reviews are reported to and reviewed by the Committee. These various reports and reviews did not identify any significant failings or weaknesses which were relevant to the Company during the year and up to the date of this Annual Financial Report. If any had been identified, the required remedial action would have been taken.

Reporting to the Board at each board meeting comprises, but is not limited to: financial reports, including any hedging and gearing; performance against relevant indices and the Company's peers; the portfolio managers' review, including of the market, the portfolio, transactions and prospects; revenue forecasts; and investment monitoring against investment guidelines. The portfolio managers are permitted discretion within these investment guidelines, which are set by the Board. Compliance with the guidelines is monitored daily by the Manager. Any proposed variation to these guidelines is referred to the Board for consideration and approval.

The Board, through the Management Engagement Committee, formally reviews the performance of the Manager, the Company Secretary and the other key TPPs annually. The Board has reviewed and accepted both the Manager's and Company Secretary's whistleblowing policy under which staff of both Invesco Fund Managers Limited and JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited can, in confidence, raise concerns about possible improprieties or irregularities in matters affecting the Company.

Principal and Emerging Risks and Uncertainties

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity. As part of this process, the Board conducted a full review of the Company's risk control summary and considered new and emerging risks. These are not necessarily principal risks for the Company, but may have the potential to be in the future. In carrying out this assessment, the Board considered the emerging risks facing the Company including geopolitical risks and uncertainties such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, uncertain economic outlook in Europe, USA & the UK as a result of geo-political tensions, evolving cyber threats (including risks associated with artificial intelligence) and ESG, including climate risk. The principal risks that follow are those identified by the Board as the most significant after consideration of mitigating factors and not intended to cover all the risk categories as shown in the Internal Control and Risk Management section on page 14.

Category and Principal Risk Description Mitigating Procedures and Ongoing Controls Strategic Risk Market and Political Risk The Company invests primarily in fixed interest securities, the majority of which are traded on global security markets. The principal risk for investors in the Company is a significant fall and/or a prolonged period of decline in these markets. This could be triggered by unfavourable developments globally and/or in one or more regions, such as the current conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and other geopolitical tensions and uncertainties and their impact on the global economy. The Board cannot control the effect of such external influences on the portfolio. Market risk also arises from movements in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates. An explanation of market risk and how this is addressed is given in note 19.1 to the financial statements. The Portfolio Managers' Report summarises particular macro economic factors affecting performance during the year and the portfolio managers' views on those most relevant to the outlook for the portfolio Regulatory or Fiscal Changes The Company is incorporated in Jersey which is a low tax jurisdiction subject to global scrutiny. Any adverse global regulatory or fiscal measures taken against such low tax jurisdictions, could negatively impact the Company. The Board receives regular reports from the Manager and Company Secretary which highlight any proposed changes to the regulatory/fiscal regimes which might impact the Company. Jersey has recently received a positive report from MoneyVal, the Council of Europe's permanent monitoring body. MoneyVal concludes that Jersey's effectiveness in preventing financial crime is among the highest level found in jurisdictions evaluated around the world. More information can be found here: https://www.gov.je/News/2024/Pages/Jersey%E2%80%99sStr engthInCombattingFinancialCrimeIsRecognised.aspx Wide Discount leading to Shareholder Dissatisfaction The Company's shares are subject to market movements and can trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Should the Company's shares trade at a significant discount compared to its peers, then shareholder dissatisfaction may result if shareholders cannot realise the value of their investment close to NAV, with the ultimate risk that arbitragers join the share register. The Board receives regular reports from both the Manager and the Company's broker on the Company's share price performance and level of discount (or premium), together with regular reports on marketing and meetings with shareholders and prospective investors. The Board recognises the importance of the Company's scale in terms of the aggregate value of its shares in the market ('market cap') in creating liquidity and the benefit of a wide shareholder base, and seeks authority to both issue and buy back shares to assist with market volatility. The foundation to this lies in solid investment performance and an attractive level of dividend. Third Party Service Providers Risk Lack of Control over, or Unsatisfactory Performance of Third Party Service Providers ('TPPs') Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operations of the Company and affect its ability to pursue successfully its investment policy and expose it to reputational risk. Disruption to the accounting, payment systems or custody records could prevent the accurate reporting and monitoring of the Company's financial position. Details of how the Board monitors the services provided by the Manager and the other TPPs, and the key elements designed to provide effective internal control, are included in the internal control and risk management section on page 14. Cyber Risk The Company's operational structure means that cyber risk (information technology and physical security, including risks associated with Artificial Intelligence) predominantly arises at its TPPs. This cyber risk includes fraud, sabotage or crime perpetrated against the Company or any of its TPPs. The Audit & Risk Committee on behalf of the Board periodically reviews TPPs' service organisation control reports and meets with representatives of the Manager's Investment Management, Compliance, Internal Audit and Investment Trust teams as well as the Company Secretary's senior staff and Compliance team. The Board receives periodic updates on the Manager's and the Company Secretary's information security arrangements. The Board monitors TPPs' business continuity plans and testing - including their regular 'live' testing of workplace recovery arrangements. Business Continuity Risk Impact of a major event, such as Covid-19, on the operations of the service providers, including any prolonged disruption. The Manager's and other TPPs business continuity plans are reviewed on a regular basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Manager has in place robust plans and infrastructure to minimise the impact on its operations so that the Company can continue to trade, meet regulatory obligations, report and meet shareholder requirements. The Board receives periodic reports from the Manager and third-party service providers on business continuity processes and has been provided with assurance from them all insofar as possible that measures are in place for them to continue to provide contracted services to the Company.

Viability Statement

This Company is an investment company whose business consists of investing the pooled funds of its shareholders to provide them with capital growth and a high income over the long term, predominantly from a portfolio of high yielding fixed income securities. Long term for this purpose is considered to be at least five years and the Directors have assessed the Company's viability over that period. However, the life of the Company is not intended to be limited to that or any other period.

The main risk to the Company's continuation is a significant fall in markets or a prolonged period of decline due to political uncertainty or other macro factors outside the Company's control. This could lead to shareholder dissatisfaction through failure to meet the Company's investment objective, through poor investment performance or the investment policy not being appropriate in prevailing market conditions, any of which could affect the demand for and liquidity of the Company's shares. Accordingly, market and political/fiscal risks, are deemed by the Board to be the key principal risks of the Company and are given particular consideration in the continuing assessment of its long term viability.

The Company's investment objective and policy are kept under review. The continued relevance of the investment objective and policy are underlined by the Company's annual continuation vote. Last year over 98% of the votes registered were in favour of continuation and the Board has no reason to believe that the continuation resolution will not be passed at the forthcoming and subsequent AGMs.

Performance derives from returns for risk taken. The Portfolio Managers' Report on pages 9 to 11 sets out the current investment strategy of the portfolio managers. Whilst there has been an increase in the credit quality of the portfolio during the year, it remains the case that the portfolio continues to contain a high level of relatively high-yielding non-investment grade bonds and these carry a higher risk of default than investment grade paper. This is discussed further in note 19 to the financial statements. The Board has adopted investment limits within which the portfolio managers operate. The Directors and the portfolio managers constantly monitor the portfolio, its ratings and default risk. A bond rating analysis of the portfolio at the year end is shown on page 24. Exposure is weighted towards higher quality issuers where the risk of default is considered to be more remote.

Performance has been strong for many years through different, and difficult, market cycles - as shown by the ten year total return performance graph on page 13. The investment policy has been stress tested by market events in recent times by both global and domestic events such as Covid-19 and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. These events affected performance, but at no time did they threaten the viability of the Company. Whilst past performance may not be indicative of performance in the future, the investment policy has been consistent throughout those past periods.

Performance and demand for the Company's shares are not things that can be forecast. Indeed, whilst recent geopolitical and macroeconomic events may impact the Company, there are no current indications that performance or demand for the Company's shares may be permanently affected by such events over the next five years so as to affect the Company's viability.

As described in note 19.2 to the financial statements on page 68 liquidity risk is not viewed by the Directors as a significant risk. The majority of the Company's assets are readily realisable and amount to many times the value of its short term liabilities and annual operating costs. The Company is permitted to borrow up to a maximum of 30% of the Company's total assets and currently has no long-term debt obligations.

Based on the above analysis, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the five year period of their assessment and the Directors consider that the Company's investment strategy will continue to serve shareholders well over the longer term.

Investment Management

As noted earlier, the Manager provides investment management and certain administrative services to the Company. The agreement is terminable by either party giving no less than three months' prior written notice and subject to earlier termination without compensation in the event of a material breach of the agreement or the insolvency of either party. The management fee is payable quarterly in arrears and is equal to 0.1625% of the value of the Company's total assets under management less current liabilities at the end of the relevant quarter. In addition, the Manager was paid a fee of £103,000 during the year for marketing services (2023: £133,000).

The portfolio managers responsible for the day-to-day management of the portfolio are Rhys Davies, Portfolio Manager, and Edward Craven, Deputy Portfolio Manager.

The Manager's Responsibilities

The Directors have delegated to the Manager the responsibility for the investment management activities of the Company, for seeking and evaluating investment opportunities and for analysing the accounts of investee companies. The Manager has full discretion to manage the assets of the Company in accordance with the Company's stated objectives and policies as determined from time to time by the Board and approved by shareholders. Within the guidelines specified by the Board, the Manager has discretion to make purchases and sales, make and withdraw cash deposits, enter into underwriting commitments and exercise all rights over the investment portfolio. The Manager also advises on currency exposures and borrowings.

Assessment of the Manager

The performance of the Manager is reviewed continuously by the Board and the ongoing requirements of the Company and services received are assessed annually with reference to key performance indicators as set out on page 13.

The Management Engagement Committee is responsible for reviewing the Manager. Based on its recent review of activities, the Board believes that the continuing appointment of Invesco Fund Managers Limited remains in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Financial Position

The Company's balance sheet on page 55 shows the assets and liabilities at the year end. The Company has repo financing agreements in place, with an amount of £45.1 million (2023: £48.1 million) borrowed at year end, representing gross gearing of 13.1% (2023: 15.8%) and net gearing of 9.9% (2023: 12.4%), after taking cash and cash equivalents including margin into account, as at 31 December 2024.

Performance and Future Development

The performance and future development of the Company depend on the success of the Company's investment strategy. A review of the Company's performance, market background, investment activity and strategy during the year, together with the investment outlook are provided in the Chairman's Statement and Portfolio Managers' Report on pages 6 to 11.

Annual Continuation Vote

The Articles of Association of the Company require that unless an ordinary resolution is passed at or before the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') each year releasing the Directors from the obligation to do so, the Directors shall convene a general meeting within six months of the AGM at which a special resolution would be proposed to wind up the Company. Having reviewed the performance of the Company, the Directors have no reason to believe that a resolution to release them from that obligation will not be passed at the AGM to be held later in the year. Further details can be found in note 2 (a) (ii) on page 57.

Substantial Holdings in the Company

The Company has been notified of the following holdings of 3% and over of the Company's ordinary share capital carrying unrestricted voting rights:

As at As at As at 28 February 2025 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Fund Manager/Registered Holder Holding % Holding % Holding % Hargreaves Lansdown, stockbrokers (EO) 38,215,215 18.83 38,088,524 18.83 29,303,533 16.23 Interactive Investor (EO) 25,798,929 12.71 25,386,222 12.55 20,922,574 11.58 Invesco* 17,540,155 8.64 17,540,155 8.67 17,540,155 9.71 AJ Bell, stockbrokers (EO) 15,364,269 7.57 14,946,175 7.39 11,582,380 6.41 Redmayne Bentley, stockbrokers 10,563,124 5.20 10,622,010 5.25 9,152,417 5.07 Charles Stanley 10,179,788 5.02 10,063,995 4.98 9,597,611 5.31 HSDL, stockbrokers (EO) 7,078,382 3.49 6,976,268 3.45 6,237,521 3.45

EO: Execution only.

* Held across a number of Invesco Funds. Invesco is not considered a related party. For further information see Related Party Transactions and Transactions with Manager note 23 on page 71.

Board's Duty to Promote the Success of the Company

The Directors have a fiduciary duty to act, in good faith, for the benefit of shareholders taken as a whole. In the UK, section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 seeks to codify this duty and to widen the responsibility to incorporate the consideration of wider relationships that are necessary for the Company's sustainability. As a UK listed Company it is necessary for the Company to report against this UK statutory duty, being that the Directors have a duty to promote the success of the Company, whilst also having regard to certain broader matters, including the need to engage with employees, service providers, customers and others, and to have regard to their interests. This is reflected in the summary of the Board's responsibilities on pages 39 and 40.

In fulfilling these duties, and in accordance with the Company's nature as an investment company with no employees and no customers in the traditional sense, the Board's principal concern has been, and continues to be, the interests of the Company's shareholders taken as a whole. Notwithstanding this, the Board has a responsible governance culture and also has due regard for broader matters so far as they apply. In particular, the Board engages with the Manager and Company Secretary at every Board meeting and the Management Engagement Committee also reviews the Company's relationships with these and other service providers, such as the registrar, broker, depositary and custodian, at least annually. The assessment of the Manager consequent to these reviews is set out above.

The Company communicates with its shareholders at least three times a year providing information about shareholder meetings, dividend payments and half-yearly and annual financial results. In addition, the annual general meeting of the Company provides shareholders with the opportunity to attend and meet with the Directors and the Manager. The Company's AGM will be held on 11 June 2025 at 9.00am at the offices of JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited. Shareholders are welcome to attend the AGM in person. Shareholders who cannot attend in person are encouraged to submit their votes by proxy.

Board Diversity

The Company's policy on diversity is set out on page 40, under the section 'Nomination and Remuneration Committee'. The Board considers diversity, including the balance of skills, knowledge, experience, gender and ethnicity amongst other factors when reviewing its composition and appointing new directors. The Board continues to recognise the importance of having a range of skilled, experienced individuals with the right knowledge represented on the Board in order to allow it to fulfil its obligations.

In view of its relatively small size, the Board will continue to ensure that all appointments are made on the basis of merit against the specification prepared for each appointment. In doing so, the Board will seek to meet the targets set out in the FCA's UK Listing Rule 6.6.6R (9)(a), which are summarised below. In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.6.6R (9), (10) and (11) the Board has provided the following information in relation to its diversity as at 31 December 2024, being the financial year-end of the Company. The information included in the tables below has been obtained following confirmation from the individual Directors. As shown in the tables, the Company did not meet the FCA ethnic diversity target as at 31 December 2024, however the Board has already progressed recruitment opportunities to address its diversity targets (see page 39). We continue to monitor diversity expectations.

Board Gender as at 31 December 2024

Number of Board members Percentage of the Board Number of senior positions on the Board Number in executive managementA Percentage of executive managementA Men 2 40% 1 n/a n/a Women 3 60%B 1C,D n/a n/a

A the Company does not disclose the number of directors in executive management as this is not applicable for an investment trust.

B meets the target of 40% as set out in UKLR 6.6.6R (9)(a)(i).

C the positions of Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee are held by the same woman (Heather MacCallum). The latter position is not currently defined as a senior position under LR 9.8.6R (9)(a)(ii).

D meets the target of 1 as set out in UKLR 6.6.6R (9)(a)(ii).

Board Ethnic Background as at 31 December 2024

Number of Number of Number in Percentage of Board Percentage of senior positions executive executive members the Board on the Board managementA managementA White British or other White (including minority-white groups) 5 100% 2 n/a n/a Minority ethnic 0B 0% 0 n/a n/a

A the Company does not disclose the number of directors in executive management as this is not applicable for an investment trust.

B is less than the target of 1 as set out in UKLR 6.6.6R (9)(a)(iii). Given the proposed appointment noted in the Chairman's statement on page 7, the Company expects to meet this target following the conclusion of the 2025 AGM.

There have been no changes since the year end that have affected the Company's ability to meet the targets set in UKLR 6.6.6R (9)(a).

Modern Slavery Act 2015

The Company is an investment vehicle and does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, or have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not required to make any slavery or human trafficking statement under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') Matters

In relation to the portfolio, the Company has delegated the management of the Company's investments to the Manager, who has an ESG philosphy and approach articulated in its UK Stewardship Code Report, which sets out a number of principles that are intended to be considered in the context of its responsibility to manage investments in the financial interests of shareholders. A greenhouse gas emissions statement is included in the Directors' Report on page 34.

The Manager forms part of the Invesco Ltd group. Invesco Ltd ('Invesco') is committed to being a responsible investor and applies, and is a signatory to, the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment ('PRI'), which demonstrates its extensive efforts in terms of ESG integration, active ownership, investor collaboration and transparency. Invesco scored four stars for its Investment & Stewardship Policy under new scoring methodology produced by PRI. This followed five consecutive years of achieving an A+ rating for responsible investment (Strategy & Governance) under the previous methodology. In addition, Invesco is an active member of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association as well as a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure ('TCFD') since 2019 and published its fourth iteration of its Global TCFD Report in 2023. This report is available at https://www.invesco.com/content/dam/invesco/emea/en/pdf/ivz_global-tcfd-report.pdf.

The Manager's investment team incorporates ESG considerations in its investment process as part of the evaluation of new opportunities. The portfolio managers make their own conclusions about the ESG characteristics of each investment held and about the overall ESG characteristics of the portfolio, although third party ESG ratings may inform their view. Additionally, the Manager's ESG team provides ESG insight and support.

Regarding stewardship, the Board considers that the Company has a responsibility as an investor towards ensuring that appropriate standards of corporate governance are maintained in the companies in which it invests. To achieve this, the Board does not seek to intervene in daily management decisions, but aims to support high standards of governance and, where necessary, will take the initiative to ensure those standards are met.

The Company's stewardship functions have been delegated to the Manager. The Manager has adopted a clear and considered policy towards its responsibility as an investor on behalf of the Company. As part of this policy, the Manager takes steps to satisfy itself about the extent to which the companies in which it invests look after shareholders' value and comply with local recommendations and practices, such as the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Manager is also a signatory of the Financial Reporting Council's Stewardship Code, which seeks to improve the quality of engagement between institutional investors and companies to help improve long-term returns to shareholders and the efficient exercise of governance responsibilities.

A copy of the current Manager's UK Stewardship Code Report can be found at https://www.invesco.com/content/dam/invesco/ emea/en/pdf/UK_Stewardship_Code_Report_2023.pdf

Insight into Invesco's ESG Framework

The Henley based Invesco Fixed Income team, of which the portfolio managers are a part, incorporates ESG considerations in its investment process as part of the evaluation of new primary and secondary market opportunities, with identified ESG concerns feeding into the final investment decision and assessment of relative value.

Investment teams at Invesco are supported on many ESG engagement activities by a centralised team of ESG professionals. Invesco's ESG approach is led globally by their Global Head of ESG and the Global ESG team. This team reports into the Head of Investments Engagement. This team is further supported by their global proxy function.

At a local level, The Co-Head of Investments, Invesco Fixed Income has ultimate oversight of, agrees with and sponsors Invesco's ESG approach. The Invesco Fixed Income Europe ESG investor group is chaired by a member of the global ESG team and is made up of champions from each investment team. Each ESG champion is a representative of the individual investment teams that has responsibility for feeding into the overall ESG approach and areas of interest for further analysis. The role of this group is to help facilitate dialogue and share insights from across asset classes and regions. The group meets quarterly.

Training is an essential part of Invesco's commitment to ESG integration and keeps the team abreast of the rapidly evolving landscape for responsible investment. The team's continuing personal development ('CPD') training programme includes ESG modules. This is augmented by other programmes such as global sector meetings and CIO insight meetings.

ESG overview

Although ESG integration forms part of the investment process, the Company is not managed to sustainable ESG objectives, constraints or outcomes.

The portfolio managers' approach is centred on macroeconomic and corporate credit research and focuses on fundamental valuation to support the active management of portfolios. The Manager has always incorporated ESG analysis into its investment research because it believes that non-financial risks can have a material impact on credit risk and by identifying those risks, it can improve its credit risk assessment and produce better risk-adjusted returns in portfolios.

The core objective of the Manager's ESG approach is to assess issuers' performance across environmental, social and governance factors and to determine where those risks are potentially material or mispriced.

The fixed income universe is broad and varied. Geographical, structural and regulatory differences mean that data availability, ESG awareness and management engagement levels can vary greatly. As a result, while the investment team's commitment to ESG risk assessment is constant, the path to arriving at an ESG-based assessment necessarily differs to account for the constraints and challenges of different circumstances.

Common Principles for ESG Research

The Invesco team's approach to ESG is based on a belief that incorporating material environmental, social and governance risks into a broader risk assessment, leads to better long-term risk-adjusted returns. In order to do this, the team considers materiality and momentum.

• Issuers may have a myriad of ESG considerations, but materiality means focusing on those particular ESG risk factors that have the potential to impact an issuer's credit risk profile.

• Momentum means understanding the evolution of ESG risks. As with all risk, Invesco looks to identify positive and negative momentum in ESG risks and assess the potential for those trends to affect creditworthiness. As a firm Invesco encourages positive momentum by engaging with companies. Invesco's Global ESG team engages with the management of companies and provide views on matters such as corporate strategy, transparency, capital allocation and ESG concerns.

ESG analysis for corporate bonds

The Manager's credit analysts are responsible for understanding and assessing ESG risks for the companies under their coverage alongside financial credit risk. Corporate credit research is organised around global industrial sectors, allowing the analysts to develop a comprehensive understanding of not only the ESG risks pertinent to each issuer under their coverage but also those risks prevalent in a sector.

This approach of incorporating ESG risk into the broader assessment is undertaken for all issuers of corporate bonds, for both developed or emerging market countries.

External ESG resources

Invesco has a range of third-party research and data available as an input to support the analysts in their ESG risk assessment.

Examples:

• MSCI ESG Scores, industry percentiles and weights

• CDP carbon and scoring data

• Sustainalytics Risk scores and category summary data

• Global Compact compliance or violation fields (MSCI and Sustainalytics)

• ISS Climate Solutions - Scope 1 to 3 emissions and science-based emission targets

• Controversies - MSCI & Sustainalytics data feeds

Invesco's ESG resources

Invesco's Global ESG team has resources in research, portfolio analytics and management engagement.

Furthermore, Invesco's own proprietary developed ESG tool (ESGIntel) provides ESG insights, metrics, data points and momentum scores from over 50 data points and metrics. Sector differences are accommodated with each having its own tailor-made framework.

The tool provides a holistic view on how a company's value chain is impacted in different ways by various ESG metrics, and ratings are produced both at the overall company and indicator levels to facilitate a focus on higher risk company-specific issues. In addition, momentum indicators highlight a company's trajectory using five years of data history.

While disclosure levels vary greatly by the company due to sector, size and regional factors, these data dashboards can provide a comprehensive picture of each issuer's performance.

The importance of fundamental ESG analysis

At the issuer level, data availability, disclosure rules and management engagement levels can vary across each global sector. Raw ESG data can sometimes present a partial or even misleading picture. When placed alongside the fact that issuers themselves have unique features in terms of business models, the weighting of ESG factors in each issuer assessment must be interpreted and understood in a broader context.

In our research process, the qualitative judgement of the credit analyst is therefore central to determining whether an ESG factor is evolving in a manner that may compromise an issuer's financial indicators and ultimately, its creditworthiness.

ESG in credit selection

Once a credit analyst has undertaken their credit assessment, including that of the materiality and momentum of ESG risks, then credit research is presented to portfolio managers.

The portfolio managers need to assess the type and materiality of any ESG risk and set that against the potential investment return in the context of the Company's objectives.

Other than the exclusions related to certain types of munitions, there are no pre-determined rules on how securities are selected in light of any ESG risks. Each investment case is likely to have its own unique set of risks. The investment team's credit selection emphasises fund manager judgement and each case is considered on its own merits.

Engagement with issuers

Invesco engages directly with companies to better understand their positions and their future intentions and lobby for change where Invesco believe it is necessary. Although engagement as pure debt investors can be challenging, Invesco's ownership of both equity and debt can often be used to increase our voice as a stakeholder. Engagement is carried out on a case by case basis by relevant analysts and strategically with co-ordination through Invesco's Global ESG team.

Invesco's Global ESG team is led by the Global Head of ESG. Reporting to the Global Head of ESG is the Director of ESG Research, who leads the ESG analyst team who in turn focus on ESG company engagement activity. Invesco has established a global process to ensure that its ESG-targeted engagements are a collaboration between its ESG team and the investment teams across Invesco who may have interest in the issuer:

i. Internal assessment and coordination: the ESG team consults with the investment teams and reviews the ESG Engagement focus list and decides whether to: (a) gather feedback on a topic and provide that feedback to an issuer; (b) schedule a call with the issuer if it is deemed to be necessary; or (c) engage directly with the issuer and serve as a liaison. Invesco's ESG team will arrange contact between the relevant investment teams and issuers when and if it is deemed necessary. Any ESG engagement meeting is added to a centralised calendar that investment teams can access.

ii. Research and follow up: the ESG research team conducts in-depth ESG research in preparation for these meetings and discusses with the relevant investment teams across Invesco to ensure that companies are questioned on the key ESG topics. The ESG team produces an Engagement Report for these meetings which is shared via the Bloomberg platform for all relevant investment teams to access. Invesco is also a member of several organisations that facilitate collective dialogue with companies and continues to assess other collective engagements that we would like to work more closely with in the future:

• Invesco joined the Investor Tailings Initiative when it was first launched in 2019. Invesco signed letters that were sent to over 600 companies and actively participated in meetings with companies and governments to ensure the development of higher standards and to evolve the tools to assess companies.

• Invesco signed the Investor statement on Covid-19, to encourage the business community to take what steps they can to mitigate the social impacts caused by the pandemic. Some of these steps include providing paid leave, prioritising health and safety, maintaining employment and maintaining supplier relationships. Invesco has engaged with companies on these topics as part of its ongoing one-to-one ESG engagements.

ESG portfolio reviews

Dedicated ESG-focused portfolio reviews are in place to complement the existing risk-return portfolio review process. Invesco's Global ESG team leads each review meeting which is attended by fund managers and credit research analysts. Portfolios are reviewed on the basis of a wide range of ESG metrics on an absolute basis and also relative to benchmarks where appropriate.

ESG portfolio monitoring includes measurement, based on Sustainalytics ESG research data, of total portfolio ESG risk and identification of holdings with the highest and lowest ESG risk. As of the end of 2024, holdings with the highest ESG risk were concentrated in the energy sector. The holdings with the lowest ESG risk were spread across several sectors.

Invesco also carry out Carbon Footprint Analysis of the portfolio, in absolute terms and compared to the wider high yield market, using data from ISS Climate Solutions.

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD')

Whilst TCFD is currently not applicable to the Company, the Manager has produced a product level report on the Company in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') rules and guidance regarding the disclosure of climate-related financial information consistent with TCFD Recommendations and Recommended Disclosures. These disclosures are intended to help meet the information needs of market participants, including institutional clients and consumers of financial products, in relation to the climate-related impact and risks of the Manager's TCFD in-scope business. The product level report on the Company is available on the Company's website at https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-bond-income-plus-limited.html. Key elements of the product level report include a scenario analysis of how climate change is likely to impact the portfolio valuation under net zero 2050, delayed transition and hothouse scenarios, and a discussion of the most significant drivers of performance under those scenarios.

Invesco's Group Level Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') is available on the Managers' Website at https://www.invesco.com/content/dam/invesco/emea/en/pdf/ivz_global-tcfd-report.pdf.

In addition the Managers' Entity Level TCFD Report is available at https://www.invesco.com/content/dam/invesco/emea/en/pdf/IFML_and_IAML_tcfd-entity-level_report.pdf.

The reports noted above are in the process of being updated for the period to 31 December 2024 and will be made available via the respective websites by 30 June 2025.

Investments in Order of Valuation

at 31 December 2024

Market Country of Value % of Issuer/issue Rating(1) Industry Incorporation £'000 Portfolio Lloyds Banking Group Financials UK 7.875% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Baa3/BB-/BBB 6,987 1.8 8.5% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Baa3/BB-/BBB 3,235 0.9 8.5% Cnv FRN 27 Mar 2071 (AT1) Baa3/BB-/BBB 1,448 0.4 6.375% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Baa3/BB-/BBB 133 0.0 11,803 3.1 Barclays Financials UK 9.25% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BB-/BB 7,156 1.9 FRN 14 Nov 2032 Baa1/BBB-/BBB 1,675 0.5 8.5% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BB-/BB 1,242 0.3 8.875% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BB-/BB 760 0.2 FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BB-/BB 302 0.1 4.375% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BB-/BB 144 0.0 11,279 3.0 UK Treasury Bill Government Bonds UK 0.5% 22 Oct 2061 Aa3/AA/AA 3,370 0.9 3.75% 22 Oct 2053 Aa3/AA/AA 3,173 0.8 0.125% 22 Mar 2051 Aa3/AA/AA 1,696 0.5 4% 22 Oct 2063 Aa3/AA/AA 787 0.2 1.25% 31 Jul 2051 (SNR) Aa3/AA/AA 670 0.2 9,696 2.6 Co-Operative Bank Financials UK 11.75% 22 May 2034 Baa2/NR/BBB 4,205 1.1 7.5% FRN 08 Jul 2026 NR/BB/BB 1,020 0.3 6% FRN 06 Apr 2027 (SNR) Baa2/NR/BBB 1,424 0.4 9.5% Cnv FRN 24 May 2028 (SNR) Baa2/NR/BBB 1,679 0.4 8,328 2.2 Virgin Money Financials UK 8.25% Cnv Perpetual (AT1) Baa3/NR/BBB 4,110 1.1 11% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Baa3/NR/BBB 2,618 0.7 Cnv FRN 23 Aug 2029 (SNR) A3/BBB/A 1,323 0.4 8,051 2.2 Eléctricité De France Utilities France 7.375% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B+/BB 2,947 0.8 5.875% Perpetual Ba2/B+/BB 1,732 0.5 6% Perpetual Baa1/BBB/BBB 1,486 0.4 7.5% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B+/BB 911 0.2 5.625% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B+/BB 854 0.2 7,930 2.1 Thames Water Finance Utilities UK 7.75% 30 Apr 2044 Caa1/CC/CC 5,543 1.5 8.25% 25 Apr 2040 (SNR) Caa1/CC/CC 2,334 0.6 4.625% 19 May 2026 (SNR) C/NR/C 50 0.0 7,927 2.1 Aviva Financials UK 6.875% Cnv FRN Perpetual Baa2/NR/BBB 5,563 1.5 8.875% Preference NR/NR/NR 1,535 0.4 7,098 1.9 Ineos Quattro Industrials UK 8.5% 15 Mar 29 (SNR) B1/BB/BB 1,510 0.4 9.625% 15 Mar 29 (SNR) B1/BB/BB 1,150 0.3 7.5% 15 Apr 2029 (SNR) Ba3/BB/BB 954 0.3 6.75% 15 Apr 30 (SNR) B1/BB/BB 2,975 0.8 6,589 1.8 Albion Finance Consumer Services Luxembourg 6.125% 15 Oct 2026 (SNR) B1/BB-/BB 2,394 0.6 8.75% 15 Apr 2027 (SNR) B3/B/B 3,578 1.0 5,972 1.6 BNP Paribas Financials France 9.25% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BBB-/BBB 1,226 0.3 FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BBB-/BBB 1,412 0.4 7.375% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BBB-/BBB 3,218 0.9 5,856 1.6 Saffron Building Society Financials UK Cnv FRN 19 Oct 2034 NR/NR/NR 5,514 1.5 CPUK Finance Financials Jersey 4.5% 28 Aug 2027 NR/B/B 1,140 0.3 6.5% 28 Aug 2050 (SNR) NR/B/B 2,182 0.6 7.875% 28 Aug 2055 NR/NR/NR 2,169 0.6 5,491 1.5 Vodafone Group Basic Materials UK 8% FRN Perpetual (SUB) Ba1/BB+/BB 5,406 1.4 Intesa Financials Italy 7.7% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba3/BB-/BB 3,616 1.0 6.375% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba3/BB-/BB 1,544 0.4 5,160 1.4 Atom Financials UK Cnv FRN 08 Jan 2035 NR/NR/NR 5,022 1.3 OSB Financials UK 8.875% Cnv 16 Jan 2030 (SNR) Baa2/NR/BBB 1,912 0.5 Cnv FRN 27 Jul 2033 Baa3/NR/BBB 1,633 0.4 6% FRN Perpetual (SUB) (AT1) NR/NR/BB 1,413 0.4 4,958 1.3 Jupiter Fund Management Financials UK 8.875% 27 Jul 2030 NR/NR/BB 4,724 1.3 Newcastle Building Society Financials UK 12.25% Cnv FRN Perpetual NR/NR/NR 4,672 1.2 Deutsche Bank Financials Germany 6% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba2/BB/BB 782 0.2 FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba2/BB/BB 3,270 0.9 8.125% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ca/NR/NR 519 0.1 4,571 1.2 Clarios Consumer Services USA 8.5% 15 May 2027 (SNR) B3/B/B 4,471 1.2 Codere New Topco Consumer Services Luxembourg A1 Shares NR/NR/NR 2,132 0.6 11% PIK 31 Dec 2028 NR/NR/NR 1,513 0.4 A2 Shares NR/NR/NR 658 0.2 4,303 1.2 Legal & General Financials UK 5.625% FRN Perpetual Baa2/BBB/BBB 4,188 1.1 Sainsbury's Bank Financials UK 10.5% FRN 12 Mar 2033 Baa3/NR/BBB 4,173 1.1 Ford Motor Credit Consumer Goods USA 6.86% 05 Jun 2026 Ba1/BBB-/BBB 4,090 1.1 Ziggo Bond Finance Telecommunications Netherlands 6% 15 Jan 2027 (SNR) B3/B-/B 3,967 1.1 Lion/Polaris Consumer Goods Luxembourg FRN 01 July 2029 (SNR) B2/B/B 3,783 1.0 Rino Mastrotto Consumer Goods Italy FRN 31 Jul 2031 (SNR) B2/B/B 3,690 1.0 Haleon Health Care UK 9.5% Preference NR/NR/NR 3,661 1.0 RL Finance Financials UK 10.125% Cnv FRN Perpetual Baa3/BBB/BBB 3,583 1.0 ING Financials Netherlands 6.25% Cnv FRN 20 May 2033 Baa2/BBB/BBB 3,544 0.9 Jerrold Finco Financials UK 7.875% 15 Apr 2030 NR/BB/BB 3,513 0.9 IHO Verwaltungs Consumer Goods Germany 6.75% 15 Nov 2029 (SNR) Ba2/BB-/BB 1,764 0.5 8% 15 Nov 2032 (SNR) Ba2/BB-/BB 1,635 0.4 3,399 0.9 Petra Diamonds Basic Materials UK 10.5% PIK 08 Mar 2026 Caa2/B-/CCC 3,298 0.9 Common Stock NR/NR/NR 63 0.0 3,361 0.9 Bayer Health Care Germany 5.5% FRN Perpetual (SUB) Baa3/BB+/BB 1,567 0.4 7% FRN Perpetual (SUB) Ba1/BB+/BB 1,740 0.5 3,307 0.9 Commerzbank Financials Germany 6.125% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba2/BB/BB 2,167 0.6 7.5% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba2/BB/BB 1,117 0.3 3,284 0.9 JP Morgan Chase Financials USA FRN Perpetual (SNR) (AT1) Baa2/BBB/BBB 3,245 0.9 ASG Finance Design Consumer Services Ireland 9.75% 15 May 2029 (SNR) NR/BB-/BB 3,190 0.9 Grupo Antolin Consumer Goods Spain 10.375% 30 Jan 2030 (SNR) B3/B-/B 3,190 0.9 CSN Resources Basic Materials Luxembourg 8.875% 05 Dec 2030 (SNR) Ba2/NR/BB 3,176 0.8 Pension Insurance Financials UK 7.375% FRN Perpetual NR/NR/BBB 3,170 0.8 DNO ASA Oil and Gas Norway 9.25% 04 Jun 2029 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 2,604 0.7 7.875% 09 Sep 2026 (SNR) Ca/NR/NR 561 0.1 3,165 0.8 Virgin Media O2 Telecommunications UK 4% 31 Jan 2029 (SNR) Ba3/B+/BB 1,936 0.5 4.25% 15 Jan 2030 (SNR) Ba3/B+/BB 1,183 0.3 3,119 0.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Health Care Netherlands 6.75% 01 Mar 2028 (SNR) Ba2/BB/BB 2,446 0.6 5.125% 09 May 2029 (SNR) Ba2/BB/BB 607 0.2 3,053 0.8 Maison Industrials UK 6% 31 Oct 2027 (SNR) NR/B+/B 2,949 0.8 Telefonica Telecommunications Netherlands 6.75% FRN Perpetual (SUB) Ba2/BB/BB 833 0.2 FRN Perpetual Ba2/BB/BB 2,092 0.6 2,925 0.8 Allwyn Entertainment Consumer Services UK 7.25% 30 Apr 2030 NR/BB/BB 798 0.2 7.875% 30 Apr 2029 (SNR) NR/BB/BB 2,052 0.6 2,850 0.8 Banco BVA Financials Spain 6% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba2/NR/BB 2,849 0.8 Pinewood Finance Consumer Services UK 6% 27 Mar 2030 (SNR) NR/BB+/BB 2,813 0.7 Gatwick Airport Finance Financials UK 4.375% 07 Apr 2026 (SNR) Ba3/NR/BB 2,753 0.7 RLGH Finance Bermuda Financials Bermuda 8.25% 17 Jul 2031 Baa3/NR/BB 2,737 0.7 BT Telecommunications UK 8.375% FRN Perpetual Ba1/BB+/BB 2,653 0.7 Bank Of Ireland Financials Ireland 7.594% FRN 06 Dec 2032 Baa2/BB+/BBB 1,041 0.3 7.5% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/BB-/BB 1,590 0.4 2,631 0.7 Aston Martin Consumer Goods Jersey 10.375% 31 Mar 2029 (SNR) B3/B-/B 2,624 0.7 Optics Bidco Technology Italy 7.875% 31 July 2028 (SNR) Ba1/BB+/BB 1,457 0.4 7.721% 04 Jun 2038 (SNR) Ba1/BB+/BB 1,132 0.3 2,589 0.7 Lottomatica Consumer Services Italy 7.13 % 01 Jun 2028 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 1,341 0.4 FRN 15 Dec 2030 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 1,145 0.3 2,486 0.7 Dana Financing Luxembourg Consumer Goods Luxembourg 8.5% 15 Jul 2031 (SNR) B1/BB-/BB 2,428 0.6 Marcolin Health Care Italy 6.125% 15 Nov 2026 (SNR) B2/B/B 2,419 0.6 CaixaBank Financials Spain 8.25% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) NR/BB/BB 2,380 0.6 HSBC Financials UK 5.25% 14 Mar 2044 Baa1/BBB/BBB 450 0.1 FRN 13 Nov 2034 (SUB) Baa1/BBB/BBB 1,928 0.5 2,378 0.6 Morrisons Consumer Goods UK 5.5% 04 Nov 2027 (SNR) B1/B+/B 1,284 0.3 4.75% 04 Nov 2027 (SNR) B1/B+/B 1,087 0.3 2,371 0.6 Societe Generale Financials France FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba2/BB/BB 931 0.2 7.875% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba2/BB/BB 1,394 0.4 2,325 0.6 Inspired Entertainment Consumer Services UK 7.875% 01 Jun 2026 (SNR) B2/NR/B 2,288 0.6 Beazley Financials Ireland 5.875% 04 Nov 2026 NR/NR/BBB 2,285 0.6 RAC Bond Consumer Goods UK FRN 04 Nov 2046 (SNR) NR/B+/B 484 0.1 Var 06 May 2046 NR/BBB/BBB 1,785 0.5 2,269 0.6 Cidron Aida Finco Health Care Luxembourg 6.25% 01 Apr 2028 (SNR) B2/B-/B 2,224 0.6 Heathrow Finance Financials UK 4.125% 01 Sep 2029 (SNR) B1/NR/B 915 0.3 6.625% 01 Mar 2031 (SNR) B1/NR/B 1,267 0.3 2,182 0.6 John Lewis Consumer Services UK 4.25% 18 Dec 2034 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 1,143 0.3 6.125% 21 Jan 2025 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 1,000 0.3 2,143 0.6 Lancashire Financials Bermuda 5.625% 18 Sep 2041 (FRN) Baa3/BB+/BB 2,099 0.6 Mobico Group Consumer Services UK FRN Perpetual B1/NR/B 2,086 0.6 Tullow Oil Oil and Gas UK 10.25% 15 May 2026 (SNR) Caa1/B-/CCC 2,026 0.5 Nationwide Financials UK 7.5% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Baa3/BB+/BBB 1,361 0.4 10.25% Perpetual (CCDS) NR/NR/NR 650 0.2 2,011 0.6 Benteler International Consumer Services Austria 10.5% 15 May 2028 Ba3/BB-/BB 534 0.1 9.375% 15 May 2028 Ba3/BB-/BB 1,458 0.4 1,992 0.5 Volkswagen Financial Services Consumer Goods Netherlands 6.5% 18 Sep 2027 (SNR) A3/BBB+/BBB 1,430 0.4 7.875% FRN Perpetual Baa2/BBB-/BBB 552 0.1 1,982 0.5 BP Capital Financials UK 4.25% FRN Perpetual A3/BBB/A 1,976 0.5 Galaxy Bidco Financials UK 8.125% 19 Dec 2029 (SNR) B2/B/B 1,954 0.5 Motion Finco Consumer Services Luxembourg 7.375% 15 Jun 2030 B2/B/B 1,948 0.5 True Potential Financials Jersey 6.5% 15 Feb 2027 (SNR) B1/B+/B 1,932 0.5 Eutelsat Telecommunications France 9.75% 13 Apr 2029 (SNR) Ba3/B/BB 1,924 0.5 La Doria Consumer Goods Italy FRN 12 Nov 2029 B1/B/B 1,910 0.5 NatWest Financials UK Cnv FRN 6 Jun 2033 Baa1/BBB-/BBB 940 0.2 8% FRN Perpetual (AT1) Baa3/BB-/BBB 969 0.3 1,909 0.5 TGS ASA Oil and Gas Norway 8.5% 15 Jan 2030 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 1,828 0.5 Banco Sabadell Financials Spain 5% FRN Perpetual (AT1) NR/BB-/BB 648 0.2 5.75% FRN Perpetual (AT1) NR/BB-/BB 1,162 0.3 1,810 0.5 Enel Utilities Netherlands 7.75% 14 Oct 2052 (SNR) Baa1/BBB/BBB 1,794 0.5 Marb Bondco Consumer Services UK 3.95% 29 Jan 2031 (SNR) NR/BB+/BB 1,789 0.5 New Frigoglass Group Industrials Netherlands Common Stock NR/NR/NR 5 0.0 11% PIK 27 Mar 2026 NR/NR/NR 969 0.3 11% 20 Apr 2028 NR/NR/NR 788 0.2 1,762 0.5 IM Group Consumer Services France 8% 01 Mar 2028 (SNR) Caa1/CCC+/CCC 1,759 0.5 Petroleos Mexicanos Oil and Gas Mexico 9.5% 15 Sep 2027 (SNR) B3/BBB/B 825 0.2 6.75% 21 Sep 2047 (SNR) B3/BBB/B 385 0.1 6.95% 28 Jan 2060 (SNR) B3/BBB/B 496 0.2 1,706 0.5 Stora Enso Industrials Finland 7.25% 15 Apr 2036 Baa3/NR/BBB 1,690 0.5 AA Bond Co Consumer Services Jersey 7.375% 31 Jul 2050 (SNR) NR/BBB/BBB 1,321 0.4 8.45% 31 Jul 2050 (SNR) NR/BBB/BBB 363 0.1 1,684 0.5 Morgan Stanley Financials USA Depositary Shares (AT1) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 1,678 0.4 Monitchem Basic Materials Luxembourg 8.75% 01 May 2028 (SNR) B3/B/B 1,662 0.4 Bertrand Franchise Consumer Goods France FRN Perpetual (SNR) B2/B/B 1,660 0.4 Zenith Consumer Services UK 6.5% 30 Jun 2027 (SNR) Caa1/B/CCC 1,642 0.4 NewDay BondCo Financials UK 13.25% 15 Dec 2026 B2/B+/B 1,620 0.4 Sasol Financing USA Financials USA 8.75% 03 May 2029 (SNR) Ba1/BB+/BB 1,609 0.4 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 7.875% 31 Jul 2028 (SNR) Ba3/BB/BB 1,011 0.3 7.721% 04 Jun 2038 (SNR) Ba3/BB/BB 538 0.1 1,549 0.4 Premier Entertainment Consumer Services USA 5.875% 01 Sep 2031 (SNR) Caa1/CCC/CCC 559 0.2 5.625% 01 Sep 2029 (SNR) Caa1/CCC/CCC 925 0.2 1,484 0.4 Preem Oil and Gas Sweden 12% 30 Jun 2027 (SNR) B2/BB-/B 1,398 0.4 Vattenfall Utilities Sweden 6.875% FRN Perpetual (SUB) Baa2/BB+/BB 1,373 0.4 GTCR Financials Netherlands 8.5% 15 Jan 2031 (SNR) Ba3/BB/BB 1,362 0.4 BCP V Modular Services Consumer Services UK 6.125% 30 Nov 2028 B2/B/B 1,343 0.4 Rolls Royce Industrials UK 5.75% 15 Oct 2027 (SNR) Baa3/BBB/BBB 1,335 0.4 Fiber Bidco Industrials Italy FRN 15 Jan 2030 (SNR) B2/B/B 1,320 0.4 Coventry Building Society Financials UK 8.75% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) Ba1/NR/BB 1,315 0.4 Bellis Consumer Goods UK 4.5% 16 Feb 2026 (SNR) B1/NR/B 1,301 0.3 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office Financials UK 8.625% Preference NR/NR/NR 1,300 0.3 Altice Telecommunications France 5.875% 01 Feb 2027 (SNR) Caa1/CCC/CCC 330 0.1 4.25% 15 Oct 2029 (SNR) Caa1/CCC/CCC 933 0.2 1,263 0.3 Asmodee Consumer Goods Sweden FRN 15 Dec 2029 B2/NR/B 1,254 0.3 OEG Finance Oil and Gas UK 7.25% 27 Sep 2029 (SNR) B1/NR/B 1,235 0.3 CIRSA Finance Financials Luxembourg 7.875% 31 Jul 2028 (SNR) B2/B+/B 1,229 0.3 Loxam SAS Consumer Services France 5.75% 15 Jul 2027 NR/B/B 1,193 0.3 Aegon Financials Bermuda 5.625% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BB+/BB 1,177 0.3 Travis Perkins Industrials UK 3.75% 17 Feb 2026 (SNR) NR/NR/BB 1,170 0.3 Dynamo Consumer Goods Germany 6.25% 15 Oct 2031 (SNR) B2/B/B 1,157 0.3 Quilter Financials UK 8.625% FRN 18 Apr 2033 NR/NR/BBB 1,118 0.3 Centrica Utilities UK 7% 19 Sep 2033 (SNR) Baa2/BBB/BBB 1,096 0.3 Verisure Industrials Sweden 9.25% 15 Oct 2027 (SNR) B1/B+/B 1,076 0.3 CCO Holdings Telecommunications USA 5.125% 01 May 2027 (SNR) B1/BB-/BB 979 0.3 Alpha Services & Holdings Consumer Goods Greece 11.875% Cnv FRN Perpetual (AT1) B2/NR/B 929 0.2 La Financière ATALIAN Consumer Services France 8.5% PIK 30 Jun 2028 Caa3/CCC+/CCC 928 0.2 AXA Financials France 6.379% FRN Perpetual A3/BBB+/BBB 855 0.2 Castle UK (Miller Homes) Industrials UK FRN 15 May 2028 B1/B/B 830 0.2 B&M Consumer Services Luxembourg 4% 15 Nov 2028 (SNR) Ba1/BB+/BB 814 0.2 US Treasury Note Government Bonds USA 3.875% 15 Aug 2033 Aaa/AA+/AA 762 0.2 National Bank Of Greece Financials Greece Cnv FRN 28 Jun 2035 Ba2/NR/BB 745 0.2 HP Consumer Services USA 5.5% 15 Jan 2033 (SNR) Baa2/BBB/BBB 720 0.2 CNP Assurances Financials France 4.875% FRN Perpetual Baa2/BBB/BBB 706 0.2 Zurich Finance Financials Ireland 5.125% FRN 23 Nov 2052 A1/A+/A 679 0.2 PGH Capital Financials UK 5.375% 06 Jul 2027 NR/NR/BBB 661 0.2 Phoenix Financials UK FRN Perpetual NR/NR/BBB 614 0.2 Cerved Consumer Services Italy 6% 15 Feb 2029 (SNR) B3/B-/B 282 0.1 FRN 15 Feb 2029 (SNR) B3/B-/B 321 0.1 603 0.2 Spectrum Management Telecommunications USA 4.5% 15 Sep 2042 (SNR) Ba1/BBB-/BBB 537 0.1 Rothesay Life Financials UK 8% 30 Oct 2025 Baa1/NR/BBB 509 0.1 Peel Land & Property Investments Financials UK 8.375% Var 30 Apr 2040 NR/BBB/BBB 497 0.1 Hammerson Financials UK 5.875% 08 Oct 2036 Baa2/NR/BBB 478 0.1 British Airways Consumer Services USA 8.375% 15 Nov 2028 NR/A/BBB 455 0.1 Nyrstar Basic Materials Malta 0% 31 Jul 2026 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 432 0.1 MAHLE Consumer Goods Germany 6.5% 02 May 2031 (SNR) Ba2/BB/BB 405 0.1 Kosmos Energy Oil and Gas USA 7.75% 01 May 2027 (SNR) B3u/B/B 387 0.1 FAGE International Consumer Goods Luxembourg 5.625% 15 Aug 2026 (SNR) Ba3/BB/BB 328 0.1 Permanent TSB Financials Ireland 13.25% 26 Apr 2071 (AT1) Ba2/NR/BB 280 0.1 UBS Financials Switzerland 4.5% FRN Perpetual (AT1) NR/NR/NR 36 0.0 9.75% FRN Perpetual (AT1) NR/NR/NR 81 0.0 117 - Total investments held at fair value through profit or loss 376,963 100.3 Derivative Instruments - Credit Default Swaps Market Coupon Value % of Company Nominal % Maturity Date £'000 Portfolio iTraxx Europe Crossover Series 42 5% 5 Year € 4,500,000 5.00 20 Dec 2029 (297) (0.1) Series 42 5% 5 Year € 5,000,000 5.00 20 Dec 2029 (331) (0.1) Series 42 5% 5 Year € 9,000,000 5.00 20 Dec 2029 (595) (0.1) Total derivatives held at fair value through profit or loss (1,223) (0.3) Total investments and derivatives held at fair value through profit or loss 375,740 100.0

(1) Moody's/Standard & Poor's (S&P)/Equivalent average rating.

Abbreviations used in the above valuation:

Cnv: Convertible

FRN: Floating Rate Note

SNR: Senior

SUB: Subordinated Notes

PIK: Payment in Kind

Var: Variable

CCDS: Core Capital Deferred Shares

AT1: Additional Tier 1 bond

Directors' Responsibilities Statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Company's Annual Financial Report in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial period. Under that law the Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IFRS Accounting Standards') as adopted by the European Union. The financial statements are required by law to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

International Accounting Standard 1 requires that financial statements present fairly for each financial year the Company's financial position, financial performance and cash flows. This requires the faithful representation of the effects of transactions, other events and conditions in accordance with the definitions and recognition criteria for assets, liabilities, income and expenses set out in the International Accounting Standards Board's 'Framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements'. In virtually all circumstances, a fair presentation will be achieved by compliance with all applicable IFRSs.

In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

- properly select and apply accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

- present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

- provide additional disclosures when compliance with specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the entity's financial position and financial performance; and

- make an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. When considering this, the Directors took into account the annual shareholders' continuation vote (as explained in detail on page 17) and the following: the Company's investment objective and risk management policies, the nature of the portfolio and expenditure and cash flow projections. As a result, they determined that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure, readily realisable fixed assets to repay current liabilities and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and which enable them to ensure that the accounts comply with the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Corporate Governance Statement and a Directors' Report that comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors of the Company, who are listed on page 33, each confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

- the financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;

- this Annual Financial Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces;

- this Annual Financial Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy; and

- there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware, and each Director has taken steps that they ought to have taken as a Director to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's auditor is aware of that information.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

Heather MacCallum

Audit & Risk Committee Chair

2 April 2025

a. The directors have delegated responsibility for the maintenance and integrity of the Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited website to the Manager; the work carried out by the auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the auditors accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the financial statements since they were initially presented on the website.

b. Legislation in Jersey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year ended Year ended 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss 11 - 2,093 2,093 - 6,856 6,856 Net gains on derivative instruments - currency hedges and CDS 13 - 943 943 - 3,197 3,197 Exchange differences - 1,965 1,965 - 1,998 1,998 Income 4 26,370 - 26,370 24,424 - 24,424 Investment management fee 5 (1,090) (1,090) (2,180) (941) (941) (1,882) Other expenses 6 (856) (40) (896) (802) (3) (805) Profit before finance costs and taxation 24,424 3,871 28,295 22,681 11,107 33,788 Finance costs 7 (826) (826) (1,652) (984) (984) (1,968) Profit before taxation 23,598 3,045 26,643 21,697 10,123 31,820 Tax on ordinary activities 8 (61) - (61) - - - Profit after taxation 23,537 3,045 26,582 21,697 10,123 31,820 Return per ordinary share 9 12.08p 1.57p 13.65p 12.23p 5.71p 17.94p

The total columns of this statement represent the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The profit after taxation is the total comprehensive income. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the year.

Statement of Changes in Equity

Stated Capital Revenue Capital Reserve Reserve Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 31 December 2022 305,062 (32,141) 8,168 281,089 Profit after taxation - 10,123 21,697 31,820 Dividends paid 10 (341) - (20,011) (20,352) Net proceeds from issue of new shares 16 12,072 - - 12,072 At 31 December 2023 316,793 (22,018) 9,854 304,629 Profit after taxation - 3,045 23,537 26,582 Dividends paid 10 (514) - (21,660) (22,174) Net proceeds from issue of new shares 16 36,762 - - 36,762 At 31 December 2024 353,041 (18,973) 11,731 345,799

Balance Sheet

At At 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 Notes £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 11 376,963 335,533 Current assets Other receivables 12 9,939 8,552 Derivative financial instruments - receivable 13 415 1,589 Cash and cash equivalents 8,153 8,138 18,507 18,279 Current liabilities Other payables 14 (1,000) (916) Derivative financial instruments - payable 13 (2,321) (199) Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15 (45,127) (48,068) (48,448) (49,183) Net current liabilities (29,941) (30,904) Total assets less current liabilities 347,022 304,629 Non-current liabilities Derivatives held at fair value through profit or loss 13 (1,223) - Net assets 345,799 304,629 Capital and reserves Stated capital 16 353,041 316,793 Capital reserve 17 (18,973) (22,018) Revenue reserve 17 11,731 9,854 Total shareholders' funds 345,799 304,629 Net asset value per ordinary share 18 170.87p 168.58p

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 2 April 2025.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

Heather MacCallum

Audit & Risk Committee Chair

The accompanying accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Statement of Cash Flows

Year ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before finance costs and taxation 28,295 33,788 Tax on overseas income (61) - Adjustment for: Purchases of investments (139,225) (126,310) Sales of investments 99,926 115,465 (39,299) (10,845) Decrease from securities sold under agreements to repurchase (2,941) (5,683) Profit on investments held at fair value (2,093) (6,856) Net movement from derivative instruments - currency hedges and CDS 4,519 50 Increase in receivables (1,336) (1,355) Increase in payables 101 67 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 135 (937) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (12,680) 8,229 Cash flow from financing activities Finance cost paid (1,669) (1,865) Proceeds from issue of new shares - note 16 36,856 12,199 Dividends paid - note 10 (22,174) (20,352) Cost of shares issued - note 16 (183) (92) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 12,830 (10,110) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 150 (1,881) Cash and cash equivalents at start of the year 8,138 9,082 Exchange differences (135) 937 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 8,153 8,138 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Balance Sheet is as follows: Cash held at custodian 7,903 6,038 Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling 250 2,100 Cash and cash equivalents 8,153 8,138 Cash flow from operating activities includes: Dividends received 627 283 Interest received 24,984 24,341

Reconciliation of net debt

At At 1 January Cash Non-cash 31 December 2024 flows movement 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash and cash equivalents 8,138 150 (135) 8,153 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (48,068) 2,941 - (45,127) Total (39,930) 3,091 (135) (36,974)

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Principal Activity

The Company is a closed-end investment company incorporated in Jersey and operates under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The principal activity of the Company is investment in a diversified portfolio of high-yielding fixed-interest securities as set out in the Company's Investment Objective and Policy.

2. Principal Accounting Policies

The principal accounting policies describe the Company's approach to recognising and measuring transactions during the year and the position of the Company at the year end.

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied during the current year and preceding year, unless otherwise stated. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as noted below.

(a) Basis of Preparation

(i) Accounting Standards Applied

The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for the measurement at fair value of investments and derivatives, and in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee as adopted by the European Union. The standards are those endorsed by the European Union and effective at the date the financial statements were approved by the Board.

Where presentational guidance set out in the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts', updated by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022, is consistent with the requirements of IFRS, the Directors have prepared the financial statements on a basis compliant with the recommendations of the SORP. The supplementary information which analyses the statement of comprehensive income between items of a revenue and a capital nature is presented in accordance with the SORP.

(ii) Going Concern

As explained on page 17, the Company has an Annual Continuation Vote and the Directors believe shareholders will vote for the Company to continue. Accordingly, the Directors have determined that the financial statements should and have been prepared on a going concern basis, which does not include any adjustments that might arise from cessation of the Company. The Articles of Association of the Company require that unless an ordinary resolution is passed at or before the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') each year releasing the Directors from the obligation to do so, the Directors shall convene a general meeting within six months of the AGM at which a special resolution would be proposed to wind up the Company. The directors plan on presenting an ordinary resolution at the forthcoming AGM for which a 50% majority is needed for a special resolution regarding continuance not to be held.

If a special resolution was held regarding a continuation vote a 75% majority of the shareholders need to vote for the Company not to continue.

Last year nearly 100% of the votes registered at the AGM were in favour of releasing the obligation to hold a continuation vote.

Based upon the current financial performance and financial position of the Company including the net current liability position at the balance sheet date along with the AGM vote outcome last year and ongoing dialogue with investors, the Directors do not have any concerns regarding the outcome of the forthcoming ordinary resolution and hence do not consider there to be a material uncertainty over going concern.

If a continuation vote was held and was unsuccessful, the basis of preparation would be switched at that date to a basis other than going concern and the NAV impacting adjustments would not be material as the majority of investments are Level 2, based on observable market prices and investments are classified as held at fair value through profit or loss.

(iii) Adoption of New and Revised Standards

There were no new nor revised standards and interpretations that became effective during the year having a significant impact on the amounts reported in these financial statements.

(iv) Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements

The preparation of the financial statements may require the Directors to make estimations where uncertainty exists. It also requires the Directors to exercise judgement in the process of applying the accounting policies. The Directors, having taken into account the factors in note 2a(ii), judge it appropriate to continue to use the going concern basis to prepare the financial statements given the Annual Continuation Vote. In the current year, the valuation and classification of certain securities as Level 3 involve a higher degree of judgment or complexity, where assumptions and estimates are significant to the company. Further details can be found in note 20 on page 70.

(b) Foreign Currency

(i) Functional and Presentation Currency

The financial statements are presented in sterling, which is the Company's functional and presentation currency and the currency in which the Company's stated capital and expenses are denominated, as well as a certain proportion of its income, assets and liabilities.

(ii) Transactions and Balances

Transactions in foreign currency, whether of a revenue or capital nature, are translated to sterling at the rate of exchange ruling on the date of such transactions. Foreign currency assets and liabilities are translated to sterling at the rates of exchange ruling at the balance sheet date. Foreign exchange gains and losses relating to non investments are presented in the statement of comprehensive income within 'exchange differences'. Foreign exchange gains and losses relating to the financial assets and liabilities carried at fair value through profit or loss are presented in the statement of comprehensive income within 'net gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss'. All profits and losses, whether realised or unrealised, are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income and are taken to capital reserve or revenue reserve, depending on whether the gain or loss is capital or revenue in nature.

(c) Financial Instruments

(i) Recognition of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. These are offset if the Company has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and interests and intends to settle on a net basis.

(ii) Derecognition of Financial Assets

Financial assets are derecognised when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire, or it transfers the right to receive the contractual cash flows on the financial asset in a transaction in which substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred. Any interest in the transferred financial asset that is created or retained by the Company is recognised as an asset.

(iii) Derecognition of Financial Liabilities

Financial liabilities are derecognised when the Company's obligations are discharged, cancelled or expired.

(iv) Trade Date Accounting

Purchases and sales of financial assets are recognised on trade date, being the date on which the Company commits to purchase or sell the assets.

(v) Classification of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

Financial assets

Investments are classified as held at fair value through profit or loss as the investments are managed and their performance evaluated on a fair value basis in accordance with the Company's documented investment strategy and this is also the basis on which information about investments is provided internally to the Board.

Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss are initially recognised at fair value, which is taken to be their cost, with transaction costs expensed in the statement of comprehensive income, and are subsequently valued at fair value. Changes in fair value including the related foreign exchange gains and losses are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income under net gains and losses on investments.

For investments that are actively traded in organised financial markets, fair value is determined by reference to stock exchange quoted bid prices at the balance sheet date. For investments that are not actively traded or where active stock exchange quoted bid prices are not available, fair value is determined by reference to a variety of valuation techniques including broker quotes and price modelling.

Financial Liabilities

Financial liabilities, including borrowings, are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs and are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, where applicable.

(d) Derivatives and Hedging

Derivative instruments are valued at fair value in the balance sheet. Hedge accounting has not been adopted.

Forward currency contracts entered into for hedging purposes are valued at the appropriate forward exchange rate ruling at the balance sheet date and any profits and losses are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income and taken to capital.

The treatment of the returns from credit default swaps depends upon the nature of the transaction. Both motives and circumstances are used to determine whether returns should be treated as capital or revenue. The capital element is reflected within profit/(loss) on derivative instruments and the revenue or expense element is reflected within income or other expenses within the statement of comprehensive income.

(e) Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents may comprise cash (including short term deposits which are readily convertible to a known amount of cash and are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value) as well as cash equivalents, including money market funds.

(f) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase ('repo financing')

The Company participates in repo financing arrangements in connection with its investment portfolio. Under these arrangements, the Company sells fixed interest securities but is contractually obliged to repurchase them at a fixed price on a fixed date. Securities which are the subject of repo financing arrangements are included in investments in the balance sheet at their fair value and the associated liability is recognised at amortised cost, being the capital amounts owing under the repo financing arrangements. The difference between sale and repurchase prices for such transactions is reflected in the statement of comprehensive income over the lives of the transactions, within finance costs which is allocated 50% to capital and 50% to revenue (2023: 50% capital; 50% revenue). This accounting has been adopted because the repurchase price results in a lender's return for the transferee as the Company has retained substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset.

(g) Income Recognition

All income is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. Interest income arising from fixed income securities classified as fair value through profit or loss is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income based on the contractual interest rate. Interest income is recognised as it accrues, using the coupon rate specified in the bond terms. Dividend income arises from equity investments held and is recognised on the date investments are marked 'ex-dividend'. Deposit interest is taken into account on an accruals basis.

Special dividends are considered individually to ascertain the reason behind the payment. This will determine whether they are treated as income or capital in the income statement.

(h) Expenses and Finance Costs

All expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis and are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. Investment management fees and finance costs are allocated 50% to capital and 50% to revenue (2023: 50% capital; 50% revenue) in accordance with the Board's expected long-term split of returns, in the form of capital gains and income respectively, from the investment portfolio. Except for custodian dealing costs, all other expenses are charged through revenue.

(i) Taxation

Overseas interest and dividends are shown gross of withholding tax and the corresponding irrecoverable tax is shown as a charge in the statement of comprehensive income.

(j) Dividends payable to shareholders

Interim dividends are recognised in the period in which they are paid and are dealt with in the statement of changes in equity.

(k) Stated Capital

Stated Capital represents the total number of shares in issue, including net issue proceeds resulting from share issuances and if appropriate, payments as a result of share buybacks. Stated Capital can be used for distributions under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

Because the criteria in paragraphs 16C and 16D of IAS 32 Financial Instruments: Presentation, have been met, the stated capital of the Company is classified as equity even though there is a continuation vote.

3. Segmental Reporting

No segmental reporting is provided as the Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business of investing in debt and, to a significantly lesser extent, equity securities.

4. Income

This note shows the income generated from the portfolio (investment assets) of the Company and income received from any other source.

2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Income from investments UK investment income - interest 12,412 9,259 UK dividends 436 189 Overseas investment income - interest 13,067 14,700 Overseas dividends 182 94 26,097 24,242 Other income Deposit interest 212 112 Other income 61 70 273 182 Total income 26,370 24,424

5. Investment Management Fee

This note shows the fees paid to the Manager, which are calculated quarterly on the basis of the value of the assets being managed.

2024 2023 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investment management fee 1,090 1,090 2,180 941 941 1,882

At 31 December 2024, £562,000 (2023: £495,000) was accrued in respect of the investment management fee.

The investment management fees and finance costs are allocated 50% to capital and 50% to revenue (2023: 50% to capital and 50% to revenue).

The management fee is payable quarterly in arrears and is equal to 0.1625% of the value of the Company's total assets under management less current liabilities at the end of the relevant quarter.

6. Other Expenses

The other expenses of the Company are presented below; those paid to the Directors and the auditor are separately identified.

2024 2023 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Directors' fees(i) 177 - 177 173 - 173 Auditors' fees(ii): - for audit of the Company's annual financial statements 57 - 57 54 - 54 Other expenses(iii) 622 40 662 575 3 578 856 40 896 802 3 805

(i) The maximum Directors' fees authorised by the Articles of Association are £250,000 (2023: £250,000) per annum. The Directors' Remuneration Report on page 44, provides further information on Directors' fees.

(ii) Auditor's fees include out of pocket expenses.

(iii) Other expenses include:

• custodian transaction charges of £3,600 (2023: £2,700). These are charged to capital.

• legal and administrative fees of £36,000 related to the share placing (2023: nil). These were charged to capital.

• amounts due to JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited who acted as Administrator and Company Secretary to the Company under an agreement starting from 10 December 2019. The fee paid for company secretarial and administration services in the current year was £139,000 (2023: £128,000).

• A fee of £103,000 was paid to the Manager for marketing services on behalf of the Company (2023: £133,000).

• A premium of £38,000 was paid during the year on credit default swaps (2023: nil).

7. Finance Costs

Finance costs arise on any borrowing facilities the Company has and comprise commitment fees on any unused facility as well as interest when the facility is used.

2024 2023 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Interest due under repo financing 826 826 1,652 980 980 1,960 Overdraft interest - - - 4 4 8 826 826 1,652 984 984 1,968

The Company has repo financing arrangements in place which were used during the year. For repos that are denominated in currencies where the interest rate is negative, the interest is receivable and has been netted against repo interest payable within finance costs, as they relate to borrowing costs.

8 Taxation

As a Jersey investment company no tax is payable on capital gains and, as the Company principally invests in assets which do not result in a revenue tax, the only overseas tax arises on assets domiciled in countries with which Jersey has no double-taxation treaty.

2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Overseas taxation 61 -

The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2023: 0%). The overseas tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax suffered.

9. Return per Ordinary Share

Return per ordinary share is the amount of gain generated for the financial year divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue.

The basic revenue, capital and total return per ordinary share is based on each of the returns on ordinary activities after taxation and on 194,765,138 (2023: 177,389,718) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue throughout the year.

10. Dividends on Ordinary Shares

Dividends are usually paid from the income less expenses. Dividends are paid as an amount per ordinary share held.

The fourth interim dividend shown below is based on shares in issue at the record date or, if the record date has not been reached, on shares in issue on the date the balance sheet is signed. The fourth interim dividend was paid after the balance sheet date.

2024 2023 Pence £'000 Pence £'000 Dividends paid and recognised in the year: Fourth interim 2.8750 5,212 2.8750 5,008 First interim 2.8750 5,554 2.8750 5,087 Second interim 2.8750 5,625 2.8750 5,112 Third interim 2.8750 5,783 2.8750 5,145 11.5000 22,174 11.5000 20,352

Dividends paid in the year have been charged to revenue except for £514,000 (2023: £341,000) which was charged to stated capital. This amount is equivalent to the income accrued on the new shares issued in the year (see note 16).

Set out below are the dividends that have been declared in respect of the financial years ended 31 December: