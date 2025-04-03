Third Point Investors Ltd - Strategy Review Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03
Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date - 03/02/2026
(The "Company")
3 April 2025
STRATEGY REVIEW UPDATE
On 22 April 2024, the board of directors of Third Point Investors Limited (the "Board") announced the creation of a Strategy Committee (the "Committee") tasked with conducting a strategy review to consider how the Company may best deliver value to shareholders going forward.
On 11 December 2024, the Company announced that the Committee had identified a compelling strategic option and that it would use the first quarter of 2025 to work expeditiously with its advisors to fully diligence this option to complete its assessment and present its detailed findings and recommendations to the Board.
The Committee is pleased to confirm that it has made significant progress and is in the advanced stages of diligence and negotiations on this option. The Committee currently expects to be able to recommend to the Board that it puts forward its proposals to shareholders in May 2025.
The Board looks forward to engaging with shareholders on this option.
