Feintool International Holding AG: Commercial electric vehicles are in demand in China - Feintool participates with important e-motor core order

Feintool won an important order for e-motor cores in China with an estimated lifetime volume of CHF 30 million. The e-laminated components will be installed in commercial vehicles produced by a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer. The high-performance stators and rotors will power pickup trucks, vans, and light trucks. While the Chinese passenger car fleet is increasingly electrified, the transformation of the commercial vehicle sector has just gained momentum - driven by the Chinese logistics industry. The nomination proves that Feintool is well positioned to supply this promising market. Start of production is planned for the second half of 2025.

The ordered electric motor cores will be integrated into the customer's newly developed e-drive platform. Feintool won this nomination with high-quality components at competitive prices in a market with many competitors. Our decades of know-how in e-lamination stamping and our expertise in stacking technologies convinced the customer.

"The order is further proof that Feintool's technology transfer to China and the subsequent localization are highly effective." - Torsten Greiner, CEO Feintool

Feintool is well positioned to leverage the growth in e-drives for commercial vehicles in China

While Chinese passenger vehicles are increasingly electrified, most commercial vehicles still run on fossil fuels. They account for 12% of the total vehicle fleet but produce more than 55% of its carbon emissions. The adoption of renewable energies in commercial vehicles therefore plays a significant role in minimizing the CO 2 footprint.

"The growing maturity of e-powered commercial vehicles and the associated lower production costs are leading to a substantial increase in demand. This applies to battery electric power trains, including hybrid and hydrogen drive systems." - Xiangjun Bao, Managing Director Feintool China

Last year, Feintool succeeded in securing a large series order for high-precision metallic bipolar plates for a leading Chinese manufacturer of fuel cells. They will also mainly power commercial vehicles. Both the recently ordered electric motor cores and the metallic bipolar plates are produced at Feintool's state-of-the-art technology hub in Taicang, near Shanghai.

New orders further confirm Feintool's strategy

Feintool has strategically expanded its technology and production hub in Taicang and is now in a position to actively shape the demanding but promising Chinese e-mobility market.

China is the largest automotive market in the world and the newly secured orders are a clear indication for Feintool's good long-term strategic and technological position. Our innovation capabilities enable the competitive production of high-precision components in large series. We achieve this as a global company in line with local market demands.

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for green energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites, 3,100 employees and 100 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and India. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

