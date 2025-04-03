Cinemo CARS Products Empower Seamless In-Car Entertainment and Connectivity on Built-in Screens and BYOD

Cinemo, a global leader and a highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products, and Hyundai Mobis, a pioneer in the era of smart mobility, announce their collaboration on a joint showcase to deliver enriched multimedia experiences. Hyundai Mobis selected Cinemo to enable the next generation of smart mobility on their platform. Leveraging Cinemo CARS products, among other CARS Connect Screens, CARS Connect Control, and CARS Online Video, this cooperation presents the transformative power of next-generation in-car entertainment and connectivity solutions.

Supercharging in-car digital media experiences, Cinemo enables Hyundai Mobis' MIS 2.0S and MVICS 6.0 setups to showcase advanced use cases on Android Automotive OS (AAOS). From video streaming to built-in screens, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) functionality, the full potential of AAOS is highlighted.

Cinemo and Hyundai Mobis focus on advanced in-car entertainment and connectivity use cases that transform the driving experience with premium video-on-demand, music streaming, and screen mirroring across built-in and personal devices. Additionally, playback control makes managing media simple and intuitive across all the displays and devices.

"Our joint work emphasizes the synergy between Hyundai Mobis' advanced infotainment system and Cinemo's powerful software, enabling OEMs to deliver unparalleled digital media experiences to their customers," said Abe Silhan, Director Portfolio Management at Cinemo.

To learn more about how Cinemo and Hyundai Mobis enhance in-car multimedia experiences visit www.cinemo.com/contact.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 300+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402149137/en/

Contacts:

Cinemo Martina Oerther, Marketing Director (moerther@cinemo.com)