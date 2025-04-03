Avangrid said its 150 MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio is now delivering power to the grid, after employing 500 workers at peak construction. From pv magazine USA Avangrid has started delivering electricity from the 150 MW Powell Creek solar project in Putnam County, Ohio. Approved by the state siting board in 2021, the project is actively exporting electricity to the local electric grid. Avangrid said it is continuing with commissioning activities and other related work ahead of the project's commercial operation date expected later this year. The 150 MW solar project is comprised of 300,000 ...

