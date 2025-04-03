H.W. International B.V. (HWI BV), a global, privately-owned insurance broker, has completed a management buyout (MBO) with backing from OBL Investments BV, a privately-owned company, aimed at boosting its independence, international presence and product offering.

The MBO involves the acquisition of the HWI BV, the Group's holding company in the Netherlands, following a year of restructuring where the HWI BV operations in North America, UK, France and Greece were sold. HWI is currently undergoing a brand positioning review across all territories, with a refreshed identity to be unveiled later this year.

With strong private investment, the MBO will be used to develop its existing offices in Australia, Germany, Portugal and Spain, with a further focus on M&A to complement the current international footprint. Further development of NuVu, the firm's MGA platform, is being reviewed in Europe and beyond.

The business will be led by current Managing Director Juan Alberto Garcia, who becomes the Global Chief Executive Officer. All local managers and senior and associate directors are supportive of the MBO and will remain with the business.

Juan Alberto Garcia, HWI BV CEO,said: "This is a landmark moment for HWI BV and our leadership team. It provides us with access to new funds which we will use to grow out our existing offices, support services, capabilities and technology in Europe and beyond.

"With the continuing demand for independent broking and a strong MGA sector, we see plenty of potential as a flexible privately-owned broker together with our MGA platform that understands what entrepreneurial brokers and underwriters need to succeed."

Garciaadded: "Whilst the MBO gives us the financial strength to broaden and develop our market offering, the 2024 period of consolidation means that we can now provide a clear message to clients and partners worldwide as to who we are. This is an opportunity to sharpen our focus, remain agile and reinforce what matters most to our clients; expert advice, global reach and trusted relationships, something our existing clients and partners welcome and have come to rely upon."

Maurits Kleingeld, Founder and investor stated: "As the new owner of HWI, my role is to safeguard its independence and values. I have deep respect for the legacy of the business and full confidence in Juan and the leadership team to take it forward, continuing the journey and entrepreneurial vision set by my late godfather, Hugh Wood, who was a truly inspirational man."

