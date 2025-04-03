Fourth Tashkent International Investment Forum launched as Uzbekistan continues FDI drive

With Uzbekistan's economy nearly doubling with 6% GDP growth in 2023 and over $90 billion in foreign investments have been attracted, TIIF 2024 is set to drive further deals and investment.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan (MIIT) have announced the fourth annual Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), Uzbekistan's most significant international economic event, will be taking place at the Central Asian Expo (CAEx) Uzbekistan from 10-12 June 2025.

Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, highlighted the country's strengthening position as a dynamically developing investment hub in Central Asia. "The government is taking decisive steps to improve Uzbekistan's investment and business climate, removing all barriers," he stated.

Over 3,000 participants from more than 75 different countries are expected to travel to Tashkent for TIIF 2025. Many of the participants are major investors, financial institutions, policymakers, economists, corporate leaders, experts in sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation.

During the announcement, Minister Kudratov spoke about the promising progress Uzbekistan is making noting that the economy has nearly doubled in recent years, with 6% GDP growth in 2023. Trade turnover continues to grow steadily, and over $90 billion in foreign investments have been attracted.

Minister Kudratov said: "TIIF-2025 is not just a forum-it's a real tool for attracting investments, forging strategic partnerships, and discussing global economic trends. We invite all interested parties to join this landmark event."

What to expect from TIIF 2025

This year's program will focus on strategic sectors, investment opportunities, legislative reforms and business climate improvements. Selected participants will also be invited to a plenary session with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.

TIIF 2025 will be focused on a number of key topics which will give participants the opportunity to listen to industry leaders on the below:

SMEs as the engine of economic growth

Industrial progress: automotive, electrical engineering, machinery

Water resource management challenges and innovations

Investor protection and legal system modernisation

Fintech and e-commerce development

Green energy and sustainable development

Privatisation and investment reforms

Urban development and infrastructure modernisation

Textile and chemical industry value chains

Digitalisation and AI as new business frontiers

Through comprehensive reforms, and a favourable business environment, Uzbekistan is seeing real progress. The "Uzbekistan-2030" Strategy is accelerating to support the economic development of the country. By 2030, Uzbekistan's GDP is projected to reach $200 billion.

The previous TIIF in 2024 brought together 2,500+ participants and a record $26.6 billion in agreements were signed, demonstrating Uzbekistan's high investment appeal. TIIF is an internationally recognised space that platforms the high-growth potential of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian markets.

To register for the 2025 Forum, visit www.tiif.online.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656465/TIIF.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fourth-tashkent-international-investment-forum-launched-as-uzbekistan-continues-fdi-drive-302418615.html