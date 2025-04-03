Your Everyday Cinema Companion: JMGO N1S 4K Delivers Premium Image Quality but at an Affordable Price

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a pioneer in smart projector technology, is excited to announce the launch of the N1S 4K, a revolutionary 4K triple laser projector that shatters the price-performance barrier, making premium 4K projection attainable for more people.

4K Triple Laser Experience Meets Affordability

"For years, consumers have faced trade-offs between price, performance, and portability in the projector market," said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO. "With the N1S 4K, we've shattered those limitations. It's a statement that cutting-edge technology should be within reach of every household."

JMGO's MALC 2.0 Triple Laser Optics

The N1S 4K leverages JMGO's MALC 2.0 Triple Laser Optics to deliver 1,100 ISO lumens, a 1,600:1 FOFO contrast ratio or 1,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast ratio, and 110% BT.2020 coverage with ?E<1 accuracy-ensuring lifelike visuals with no compromise.

Ultra-Portability and Google TV OS Integration

Just 2kg/4.4lbs, the N1S 4K features an integrated gimbal design for effortless mobility. Adjust projections 127° vertically, transforming any space-living rooms, bedrooms, or backyards into a theater.

Setting up the projector is a breeze-users only need to point the lens at the desired projection surface. As the angle changes, the Instant Gimbal-like Display Correction runs concurrently to ensure a sharp and focused image.

The N1S 4K is equipped with the latest Google TV system, offering instant access to over 10,000 streaming apps and personalized content recommendations. Voice commands via Google Assistant simplify navigation, while built-in Google cast enables seamless casting from smartphones or tablets.

Your Perfect Everyday Entertainment Companion

The JMGO N1S 4K is more than just a projector-it's a versatile companion for every moment. Use it indoors in bedrooms, living rooms, or kitchens, or take it outdoors for weekend movie nights in the backyard. Unobtrusive and compact,it blends seamlessly into any environment, enhancing your experience without drawing attention.

Pricing and Availability

The JMGO N1S 4K is now available on Amazon in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) at MSRP$1,299 (US) and MSRP€1,399 (Europe),and also JMGO global website with a limited-time launch price of just$999 / €999.

About JMGO:

Since 2011, JMGO has redefined home entertainment by merging advanced optical technology with user-centric design. From portable projectors to integrated ecosystems, JMGO empowers global audiences to experience imagination without limits.

CONTACT: Lucas Xu, xulingwei@jmgo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656447/image_817765_43286926.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/your-everyday-cinema-companion-jmgo-n1s-4k-delivers-premium-image-quality-but-at-an-affordable-price-302419250.html