Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim strengthens antibody-drug conjugate portfolio with new NBE Therapeutics R&D center in Basel

CHF 27 million investment significantly bolsters Boehringer's ADC portfolio, driven by its subsidiary, NBE Therapeutics, to achieve the company's aim of transforming the lives of people with cancer. Boehringer Ingelheim strengthens footprintin Swiss biotech innovation hub. Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, 03.04.2025 -Today NBETherapeutics (NBE)a wholly owned subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim,officially openedits new ADC R&D facilityin Basel. This milestone reinforces its commitment to innovation in oncology and strengthens its footprint in Switzerland's biotech ecosystem.NBETherapeutics, a Swiss biotech founded in 2012 that became part of Boehringer Ingelheim in 2020, plays a pivotal role in the company's oncology research strategy.The newfacility will serve as a leading research center for advancing antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) research and development, supporting Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to developing transformative cancer therapies to improve patients' lives globally. Advancing ADC research with investment in Swiss NBE Therapeutics site This investment in NBE's Basel site is a significant step toward Boehringer Ingelheim's goal of transforming cancer care. It bolsters our robust oncology pipeline and adds on top of a recent license agreement with Synaffix B.V., Amsterdam,expanding NBE's ADC portfolio and the recent opening of a new facility at our oncology research site in Vienna, Austria. The new research facility will contribute tobuilding a broad pipeline of ADCs, addressing novel tumor target space to develop next-generation cancer treatments. NBE Therapeutics focuses on developing next-generation ADCs, a targeted approach that delivers cancer-fighting agents directly to tumor cells while limiting effects on healthy tissue. ADCs combine the specificity of antibodies with the therapeutic activityof cytotoxics, offering a promising option for cancer treatment to improve the quality of life for patients. "This investment in anew, cutting-edge research centerunderscores our strong commitmentto deliver breakthrough innovation to people living with cancer," said Jean Engela, CEO at NBE Therapeutics. "We are confident that this state-of-the-art building will enable our team of scientists to accelerate the development of next-generation ADCs, ultimately impacting the lives of patients battling cancer." The new facility represents an additional commitment of CHF 27 million in ADC R&D over several years. It will provide a sophisticated research environment to accelerate the development of innovative ADC therapies, while fostering synergies through access to a broad pool of scientists and experts within the global Boehringer Ingelheim oncology network. A commitment to innovation and sustainability "Switzerland offers an unparalleled biotech ecosystem. By strengthening our presence here, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing innovative cancer treatments," said Karl Penz, CFO of the Innovation Unit at Boehringer Ingelheim and Chairperson of the NBE Therapeutics Board of Directors.

Kaspar Sutter, Head of Department of Economic, Social and Environmental Affairs of the Canton of Basel-Stadt; Member of the Government said: "As the Government of Basel-Stadt we want to provide a good environment for companies to prosper, particularly in the life sciences field. The development of NBE Therapeutics is a success story and it has been a privilege to accompany and support NBE Therapeutics on this journey from the very beginning, starting at the Tech Park Basel. We very much appreciate this significant investment by NBE Therapeutics and the strong commitment of Boehringer Ingelheim to the Basel Area."

The new R&D centermeets the highest Swiss sustainability standards and has been awarded the DGNB Certificate Gold by the Schweizer Gesellschaft für NachhaltigeImmobilienwirtschaft (SGNI). This certification is based on criteria developed by the DeutscheGesellschaft für NachhaltigesBauen (DGNB).Featuring energy-efficient design and responsibly sourced materials, it provides 1,826 m2of laboratories and office space, enabling seamless collaboration with the extensive global network of Boehringer Ingelheim. The building will serve as aninspiring workplacefor a team of approximately 50 scientists, in addition to various supportingfunctions, including HR, administration and management.

Boehringer Ingelheim footprint in Switzerland

Boehringer Ingelheim has an established presence in Switzerland and collaborates with several other biotech companies, including T3 Pharmaceuticals and Sabia Animal Health. Unlike traditional acquisitions,Boehringer Ingelheim maintains the agilestructure and entrepreneurial spirit of these biotech companies,while providing them with access to additional resources, expertise, and a broad network of Boehringer scientists. This approach fosters synergiesand enables thesecompaniesto thrive within Boehringer Ingelheim's global ecosystem, while contributing to the company's commitment to improving patients' lives through innovation.

###

About NBE Therapeutics

NBE Therapeutics, founded in 2012 and acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim in 2020, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is a renowned biotechnology company at the forefront of developing next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) products for cancer treatment. Committed to scientific excellence and innovation, NBE Therapeutics is dedicated to revolutionizing the field of oncology therapeutics by providing precise and effectivetreatment options. Leveraging cutting-edge, in-house developed technologies, NBE Therapeutics has successfully established a groundbreaking platform for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), specifically designed to target solid tumors. For more information about NBE Therapeutics visit the website www.nbe-therapeutics.com.