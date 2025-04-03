Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Dow Jones News
03.04.2025 09:33 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Upward trends in Europe - growing investor interest?

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Upward trends in Europe - growing investor interest? 

Bellevue Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Market Report 
Upward trends in Europe - growing investor interest? 
2025-04-03 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Market commentary, April 3, 2025 
Upward trends in Europe - growing investor interest? 
European equities had been avoided for a long time by many investors, who rushed to buy US stocks instead. But now that 
dynamic is starting to shift: Attractive stock valuations, more positive news flow on the economy, and greater 
infrastructure and defense spending are generating fresh momentum for Europe and directing more investment capital 
toward the Continent. Read on to discover what makes Europe, European small- and mid-cap stocks in particular, so 
exciting today. 
Birgitte Olsen, Head Entrepreneur Investments, Bellevue Asset Management 
Investor attention was clearly focused on US stocks during the past several years and this led to a significant 
valuation divergence between US and European equities. European small and mid caps in particular fell out of favor. 
Meanwhile US companies produced some stunning innovations, especially in the realm of AI, creating market giants with a 
dominant global position. A consensus quickly emerged that investors had to go long on Wall Street and stay away from 
European stocks, especially after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Stock valuations moved in opposite directions as 
a result, with US stocks occasionally trading at exorbitant premiums of up to 60% compared to their European 
counterparts. Stocks of smaller European companies languished the most. 
Several years of underperformance have pushed valuations to historically low levels: European small caps are currently 
trading on a 12M forward P/E of 12.6x. The average multiple for European large caps is 14.5x and an even higher 19.4x 
for US small caps. 
European equities have performed remarkably well during the opening months of 2025, however, advancing on average by 
about 10% to the middle of March - and not only the blue chips, but also the small- and mid-cap stocks. Could this mark 
the start of a longer-lasting change in trend? Has the investment case for Europe shifted to such an extent that 
investors will no longer focus nearly exclusively on US stocks? 
Europe's economy is stabilizing - the US hits a soft patch 
An important factor behind this trend reversal is the differing momentum of key macroeconomic variables in the US and 
Europe. The US economy is faced with uncertainty while Europe's economy is bottoming out after three years of meager 
growth. The Trump Administration's abrupt about-face on government spending and erratic tariff policy announcements are 
beginning to impact consumer confidence and capital expenditure in the US. The cautious tone that the US Federal 
Reserve has adopted, taking a "wait and see" approach in view of the new environment, does not help the situation in 
the US either. This contrasts with the situation in the eurozone, where the ECB is expected to lower its benchmark 
lending rate by 75 basis points by the end of 2025, which will boost demand for credit and economic growth. Leading 
indicators in Europe are finally heading in the right direction and this has led to upward revisions of both GDP and 
corporate earnings growth estimates despite the rumblings on the tariff front. 
Europe's economy displays heterogeneity 
Regional economic growth in Europe is heterogeneous. The consensus forecast for Spain's GDP growth in 2025 has risen 
from 2.2% to 2.5%, for example, fueled by the recent drop in unemployment to a 15-year low and by positive momentum in 
sectors ranging from banking and real estate to tourism, and the outlook for other countries such as Italy and Greece 
has also brightened. Meanwhile the forecast of France's GDP growth in 2025 was recently lowered to just 0.9% due to the 
country's domestic challenges. This striking heterogeneity within Europe calls for an active stock-picking approach in 
order to take full advantage of market opportunities as they arise. Investments in local champions account for about 
one-third of our portfolio positions. 
US tariffs - less risk than expected for European equities 
The overall impact of (potential) US tariffs is not as big as the market fears. While European companies do generate 
26% of their total sales in the US, about half of those sales reflect services, which would not be affected by the 
proposed trade tariffs. In addition, about 11% of the reported sales of European manufacturers are protected from US 
import tariffs thanks to "local for local" strategies under which considerable production capacity has been transferred 
to the US since 2016, and even more so in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Ultimately, only about 7% of the total sales 
of European companies would actually be subject to potential trade tariffs. Certain sectors such as the auto or luxury 
industry are clearly much more exposed to US import tariffs than, say, the energy or defense industry. Stock selection 
should focus on companies that have strong market positions and pricing power and that could continue to operate 
successfully despite tariff-driven change. 
Small and mid caps - value style also drives performance 
The Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small (Lux) Fund (LU0631859229) takes a benchmark-agnostic, bottom-up stock-picking 
approach and invests in both growth and value. GARP, a strategy focusing on fast growth at a reasonable price, is a 
dominant element, accounting for about half of the invested fund assets. Value stocks are attractive for their stable 
dividend yields and low valuations, while high-growth companies offer strong sales and earnings growth. This mix fuels 
fund outperformance and creates opportunities across the interest rate cycle. There are particularly attractive 
opportunities in the small- and mid-cap space, and value stocks perform well in a market environment like today's. 
An example here is Metso, a Finnish company in the fund's portfolio that provides equipment, technology and services to 
the mining, recycling, and minerals/metals processing industries. Metso is highly efficient and generates stable 
profits with an EBIT margin of 16%. Services account for 17% of its total sales. 
Another example is Invisio, a Danish communication systems specialist that develops advanced communication headsets for 
military applications. By focusing on R&D and sales - while outsourcing most of the production to European contract 
manufacturers - Invisio operates with attractive margins and has successfully expanded its market share. 
Both companies are good examples of how the fund managers target companies strong on innovation and growth in building 
a diversified portfolio. 
Conclusion: Time for European small and mid caps 
Attractive valuations, positive economic signals, active fiscal policies and innovative business models make a 
promising case for European small and mid caps. Investors with an active stock-picking approach can take advantage of 
today's enticing opportunities for diversification and long-term outperformance in this space. 
Learn more on our website. 
Contact 
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, 
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch, www.bellevue.ch 
 
Bellevue - Excellence in Specialty Investments 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare 
strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, 
a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 90 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value 
added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed CHF 5.8 bn in assets as of December 31, 2024. 
 
Disclaimer: This document is neither directed to, nor intended for distribution or use by, any person or entity who is 
a citizen or resident of any locality, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, 
availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation. The information and data presented in this document are not 
to be considered as an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe any securities or financial instruments. The 
information, opinions and estimates contained in this document reflect a judgment at the original date of release and 
are subject to change without notice. Liability for the accuracy or completeness of all information in this document is 
expressly disclaimed. This information does not take into account the specific or future investment objectives, the 
financial or tax situation or the particular needs of any specific recipient. This document does not constitute 
independent investment research. Interested investors should always seek professional advice before making an 
investment decision. The information in this document is provided without any guarantees or warranties, for information 
purposes only, and is intended only for the personal use of the recipient. Every investment involves some risk, 
especially with regard to fluctuations in value and return. Investments in foreign currency involve the additional risk 
that a foreign currency might lose value against an investor's reference currency. This document does not reflect all 
possible risk factors associated with an investment in the aforementioned securities or financial instruments. 
Historical performance data and financial market scenarios are no guarantee or indicator of current and future 
performance. The performance data are calculated without taking account of commissions and costs that result from 
subscriptions and redemptions. Commissions and costs adversely affect performance. Financial transactions should only 
be carried out after thorough study of the current prospectus and only on the basis of the most recently published 
prospectus and annual or semi-annual report. Bellevue Funds (Lux) SICAV is admitted for public distribution in

