Flooring365.co.uk Unveils New Huddersfield Showroom

New Showroom Opening Featuring Expert Flooring Guidance and Competitive Prices

HUDDERSFIELD, England, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooring365.co.uk has officially opened its brand-new showroom in Huddersfield - offering customers the chance to see, feel, and choose their perfect flooring in person, with expert guidance and a warm welcome.

Conveniently located at Unit 4, Crosland Moor Garage on Blackmoorfoot Road, the new showroom offers a hands-on shopping experience where customers can truly feel the difference in quality and design.

"When you can see and feel the quality for yourself, choosing flooring becomes so much easier. Customers can get expert guidance and leave feeling confident in their choice," said Richard Smith, Director at Flooring365.

Unlike online shopping, the new showroom offers customers the opportunity to see, touch, and compare flooring in real life - from the natural grain of engineered wood to the practicality of scratch-resistant laminate and vinyl.

Customers can expect:

A Wide Range of Flooring - Including luxurious engineered wood, budget-friendly laminate, and ultra-durable LVT.

Expert Guidance - Friendly, knowledgeable staff ready to help you find your perfect match.

Comfortable Setting - Browse at your leisure with a warm drink in hand.

Flooring for Every Family and Lifestyle

Flooring365 understands the real-life challenges homeowners face - whether it's muddy paws, spilled juice, or a desire to shop sustainably.

For families: Easy to clean, scratch resistant LVT and laminate options make life a little simpler.

For pet owners: Durable, waterproof floors that stand up to playful paws and daily mess.

For eco-lovers: Beautiful engineered wood options with a reduced environmental impact.

About us:

Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK flooring retailer, dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and affordable flooring solutions for every home. With a wide range of products including engineered wood, solid wood flooring, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and laminate, we cater to every taste, lifestyle, and budget.

Flooring365.co.uk combines expert knowledge with a passion for customer service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store. Our carefully curated collections are designed with busy households, pet owners, and interior lovers in mind - blending practicality with timeless style.With a newly opened showroom in Huddersfield and fast, nationwide delivery, Flooring365 is your trusted partner in creating beautiful, durable spaces that feel like home.

Flooring365.co.uk - Lowest prices in store and online.

