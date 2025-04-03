UREVO Launches Two New AI-Powered Wireless Massagers with Relax or Recovery Options for the Ultimate Leg Relief

The UREVO Relax Massager offers a dynamic air compression massage for ultimate leg sculpting, and the Recovery Massager provides professional-grade rehabilitation

UREVO, a global innovator in smart fitness technology, is excited to unveil two new additions to their health and fitness lineup: the latest AI-Powered wireless leg massagers.

Designed to cater to tired legs, these massagers are equipped with the latest AI technology, featuring advanced AI smart massage capabilities. The built-in AI system intelligently monitors muscle tension and discomfort levels adjusting the intensity and massage mode for personalized, targeted relief. Whether a soothing, everyday massage is needed or a professional-grade treatment, UREVO ensures legs stay in peak condition with smart, adaptive care. The app also features multiple post-exercise modes, allowing users to select the most suitable option. In addition, the UREVO app provides detailed data reports post-massage, showing the effectiveness of each professional therapy.

UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Relax & Recovery Massagers are available now on the UREVO website urevo.com respectively.

UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Relax Massager - A leg care product for stylish women, available on UREVO for $299.99.

Offering the ultimate leg sculpt, the massager provides a deep, hand-like kneading massage that works on the Dynamic Air Compression Massage principle. Using a rich combination of massage patterns and a Pain Detection System, it provides a solution for leg relief and a comfortable massage. Providing 3 modes, 3 intensity levels and 3 heat settings, it can give deep muscle massages for fatigue relief, to rejuvenate the legs and for shaping. For a single calf massage, the high-performance chip enables precise control, ensuring a personalised experience.

The wireless design enhances portability, allowing use anytime, anywhere. With a 2500mAh battery providing up to 150 minutes of continuous operation, it is convenient for both home and travel use. Not only providing relief, it also gives detailed and intelligent health data through the UREVO App that can show the effectiveness of each professional therapy.

UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Massager - Designed for professional athletes, available on UREVO for $799.99

The Care Wireless Recovery Massager provides a wireless and professional-grade rehab for sore muscles. With 6 therapy modes, 8 pressure settings and 3 heat levels, it can give a rich and intelligent massage scene after intense sessions in the gym, or after sport. The Matrix Airbag design has 5 zones that can locate and deliver precise physical therapy for a full and targeted massage providing relief similar to that of a professional physiotherapy session. With an AI smart massage to the recommended optimal massage parameters, it doubles efficiency.

Recovery offers customizable massages from 10 to 35 minutes, ideal for fitting into any busy schedule.It is convenient to use on the go with the 240 minutes of battery life allowing plenty of time to get the relief and recovery sought.

The UREVO Care Wireless Relax Massager and UREVO Care Wireless Recovery Massager are available now on the UREVO website urevo.com respectively.

About UREVO

UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness technology, dedicated to creating high-quality solutions that empower individuals to lead healthier lives. This product marks the official entry of the globally leading fitness brand into the Smart Wellness sector, creating a fully integrated health ecosystem.

Media Contact

Organization: UREVO

Contact Person Name: lily hu

Website: https://urevo.com/

Email: marketing@urevo.com

City: AUSTIN

State: TX

Country: United States

SOURCE: UREVO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire