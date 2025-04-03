Anzeige
03.04.2025 09:39 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAL LN) 
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Apr-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.8604 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 961894 
CODE: CNAL LN 
ISIN: FR0011720911 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      FR0011720911 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNAL LN 
Sequence No.:  381019 
EQS News ID:  2111060 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2111060&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
