Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (XMGA LN) Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6545 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4597000 CODE: XMGA LN ISIN: IE000XL4IXU1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000XL4IXU1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XMGA LN Sequence No.: 381032 EQS News ID: 2111086 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 03, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)